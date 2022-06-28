ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windhorst: Kyrie Irving to Lakers could still happen

By Robert Marvi
 3 days ago
Last week, some Los Angeles Lakers fans were hoping for a dream scenario in which the reportedly disgruntled Kyrie Irving would leave the Brooklyn Nets and join Los Angeles.

He is a player who could’ve single-handedly made the Purple and Gold championship contenders again after such an ugly 2021-22 season.

But on Monday, Irving exercised the option on the final year of his contract to remain with the Nets, and many have assumed that it was a decision that will end any chance of him coming to the Lakers.

But NBA reporter Brian Windhorst says it could still happen.

Via Lakers Daily:

“According to NBA insider Brian Windhorst, there are still some “high-ranking people” in the league who believe that Irving landing with Los Angeles could still happen.

“‘I know that there are people in the league, and we’re not talking about ancillary people, we’re talking about high-ranking people, who believe that this is not done,’ Windhorst said. ‘I don’t know. Let me just say this about the Lakers. He obviously was very interested in joining the Lakers. The Lakers were very interested in having him.'”

Since Irving is going into the final year of his contract, he may still have a little bit of leverage if he truly wants to leave Brooklyn.

If Irving makes it clear he wants to be with another squad and that he has absolutely no interest in signing a long-term deal with the Nets, they will have to trade him at some point to get some type of return for him.

However, at this point, the Nets wouldn’t have to trade him to a team of his choice, nor would they have to trade him this offseason.

Given Irving’s enigmatic nature, one can never be sure exactly what to expect from him.

