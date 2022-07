It is with great sadness that I announce the passing of Charlie Johnson. Charlie was a dedicated servant of his community. In the over 30 years he has lived in Phelan, he has served on many committees, boards and focus groups, many of which helping to shape the future of the community which he loved so much. He was a founding member of the Tri-Community Kiwanis, instrumental in the formation of the Phelan Pinon Hills Community Services District in 2008, and has served as a PPHCSD Board Director for the majority of the 14 years the PPHCSD has been in existence.

PHELAN, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO