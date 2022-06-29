ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pulaski, VA

Obituary for Betty Irene Steele

pcpatriot.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBetty Irene Steele, age 76, of Pulaski, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday June 28, 2022. Betty was born in 1945 in West Virginia and grew up surrounded by a large family of 8 other siblings. She was preceded in...

pcpatriot.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pcpatriot.com

Obituary for Peggy Bond Clark

Peggy Bond Clark, age 82 of Pulaski Virginia, passed away at her home on June 30th 2022. She was born on October 16th 1939 in Sylvatus Virginia to the late Bernard and Ida Reynolds Bond. Peggy was a lady of great faith who lived a loving and caring life, caring for others, as well for animals as she did growing up as a child, and as a Registered Nurse in her adult life. She became a Registered Nurse in 1962 when she graduated from the Pulaski Community Hospital Nursing School, where she worked in the Operating Room, for 20 plus years, and as a Nurse at Radford Arsenal Plant Hospital, and several local nursing homes. She enjoyed canning, sewing, cross stitching, crocheting, as well as an excellent play by ear piano player.
PULASKI, VA
pcpatriot.com

Obituary for Tony Allen Hurst

Tony Allen Hurst, age 39 of Dublin, died unexpectedly Wednesday, evening, June 29, 2022 in the emergency room at Lewis Gale Hospital – Pulaski. He was born in Pulaski on December 3, 1982 and, is the son of Denver Simpkins and the late Rebecca Jane Hurst. Tony was a graduate of the Pulaski County High School class of 2001, and was employed at the James Hardie Corp.
DUBLIN, VA
pcpatriot.com

Obituary for Margaret Irene Eads Handy

Margaret Irene Eads Handy, age 85 of Dublin, died Saturday, June 25, 2022 at her residence. She was born in Wytheville on September 5, 1936, and was the daughter of the late Gordie Gay Johnson Eads and the late Oscar Glen Eads. She retired after many years with Inland Motors in Radford.
DUBLIN, VA
pcpatriot.com

Obituary for Peyton Garrett Blankenship

Peyton Garrett Blankenship, age 18, of Pulaski, was called home Friday June 24, 2022. The Good Lord and his paternal grandparents, Draper and Margaret Anderson and several other family members were there, arms wide open for him. It is undeniable that he departed this world, as devastation rang throughout the family and friends. He was born into this world, a wonderful, and perfect miracle in Pulaski on April 15, 2004, and is the son of Brandi Nicole Blankenship-Anderson and Christopher Bryan Anderson. Peyton was a recent graduate of Pulaski County High School, class 2022.
PULASKI, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dublin, VA
Pulaski, VA
Obituaries
City
Pulaski, VA
Local
Virginia Obituaries
pcpatriot.com

Death notice for Tony Allen Hurst

Tony Allen Hurst, age 39 of Dublin, died unexpectedly in the emergency room at LewisGale Hospital – Pulaski on Wednesday evening June 29, 2022. Arrangements are pending with Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski. www.seaglefuneralhome.com 540-980-1700.
PULASKI, VA
NRVNews

Lucas, Deborah Nester

Deborah Faye Nester Quesenberry Lucas, 68 of Radford, passed away on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. She is preceded in death by her mother, Pauline Griffith; mom, Eloise Cunningham Nester; and siblings, Tamra Roberts and Donna Griffith. Debbie lived her life always putting others before herself. She always had a smile...
RADFORD, VA
pcpatriot.com

9th Annual GiveLocalNRV Giving Day raises $508,000+ for nonprofits

Christiansburg, Virginia; June 28, 2022: The New River Valley’s 9th Annual GiveLocalNRV Giving Day raised $508,531 for 95 nonprofits serving the region on Wednesday, June 22. Run by the Community Foundation of the New River Valley (CFNRV), this event raises money and awareness for a variety of nonprofits serving the New River Valley. This year, 1,996 unique donors made 2,306 donations during the early giving period from June 1 – 22 and during the Giving Day, with dozens of donors giving to more than one organization.
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
NRVNews

4th of July Parade and Fireworks

The parade will begin at 2pm in Downtown Blacksburg. This year’s parade theme is “Thanking Medical Personnel & First Responders.”. Parade Route: Main Street will be closed from Eheart Street to Alumni Mall from 2pm to approximately 3pm. The Municipal Park live music schedule is:. · 6 pm:...
BLACKSBURG, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carol Martin
Person
Kevin Steele
Person
Vivian Green
theroanoker.com

New Hotel a Real “Lemon”

The story below is a preview from our July/August 2022 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!. The Lemon Hotel in Paint Bank officially welcomes guests into their fruit-themed vacation spaces. The property at Nine Hotel Lane, Paint Bank has undergone several different transformations: it has been...
PAINT BANK, VA
thestokesnews.com

Family, authorities search for missing man

A Stokes County man is lost, and the Stokes County Sheriff’s Office has issued a missing person alert for the public to be on the look-out. Scotty J. Manuel, a 37-year-old man who the sheriff’s office said suffers from a cognitive impairment, has been missing since Thursday, June 23, despite a ground search conducted by his family and friends around the areas he is known to frequent.
STOKES COUNTY, NC
wcyb.com

Man killed in Washington County, Virginia crash, police say

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — A Saltville man was killed in a crash which occurred in Washington County on June 24, according to Virginia State Police. Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 740 just north of Route 750 at 9:24 p.m. Police said a 1990 Ford F350 driven by 41-year-old Jason W. Blevins was going south on Route 740 when it ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected, crossed the double yellow line, went off the left side of the road, hit an embankment and a tree, overturned and came to rest back in the road.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA
cardinalnews.org

Former St. Albans hospital sold to behavioral healthcare firm; more . .

Here’s a round-up of news briefs from around Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org. Former St. Albans hospital sold to healthcare firm. The former St. Albans Psychiatric Hospital in Radford has been sold to Pyramid Healthcare, Inc., which plans to “transition the use back to...
RADFORD, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Irene#Husband#The Funeral Service#Bower Funeral Home
wfxrtv.com

Man dies after thrown off motorcycle into Carroll Co. culvert

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A motorcyclist lost his life in a Carroll County crash Wednesday night following an attempted traffic stop. Virginia State Police say they responded to the single-vehicle crash shortly after 9 p.m. on Wednesday, June 29 on Route 722, about a third of a mile east of Route 731.
CARROLL COUNTY, VA
pcpatriot.com

Galax man dies in motorcycle crash in Carroll County

At 9:02 p.m. on Wednesday (June 29), Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 722 a third of a mile east of Route 731. A 2003 Kawasaki ZX-6R motorcycle was traveling east on Route 722 when it lost control and flipped onto its side. It then slid off the roadway and spun around, ejecting the operator in the process. The operator then went down the embankment and into a culvert.
CARROLL COUNTY, VA
Lootpress

Man arrested after making bomb threats at The Greenbrier Resort

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On Saturday, June 25, 2022, at approximately 12:30 pm, the Summers County 911 center received a call from an unknown male subject who reported, bombs had been placed at the Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs, WV, and at the Edgewood Summit Retirement Home in Charleston, WV. The caller advised the bombs would detonate at 4:00 pm. Members of the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department, West Virginia State Police, K9 units and members of the WVSP Explosive Ordinance Team responded to both locations to assisted with evacuations and searches. No explosive devices were located.
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
wfirnews.com

Roanoke man claims $250,000 lottery jackpot

NEWS RELEASE: It’s possible that Dwayne Saunders’ new favorite numbers are 4-10-17-29-30. That’s the five-number combination with which the Roanoke man won $250,555. It all happened when he bought a ticket for Virginia Lottery’s Cash 5 with EZ Match game at the Food Lion on Wildwood Road in Salem. He used Easy Pick and allowed the computer to randomly select the numbers on his ticket.
ROANOKE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
WSLS

People in Southwest Virginia remember the derecho 10 years later

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s now been a decade after a derecho devastated homes and businesses in the Commonwealth. Many people, like Betsy Shearin, are sharing their memories of the storm. It was a normal day at the Salem Red Sox stadium. “Great game, we were playing the Potomac...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Wythe County resident found dead in New River

NEW RIVER VALLEY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the apparent drowning death of a Wythe County resident found Saturday. Deputies say they responded at 4:43 p.m. June 25 to the 8500 block of Parrott River Rd, in reference to a possible drowning in the New River.
WJHL

VSP: SWVA motorcyclist dies after attempted traffic stop

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a motorcycle crash that killed a man in Carroll County. According to a release from VSP, at 9:02 p.m. on Wednesday, June 29, a 2003 Kawasaki ZX-6R motorcycle was traveling east on Route 722. At that time, it lost control and flipped onto […]
CARROLL COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy