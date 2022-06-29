YCSO confirms deputy has died following shooting

06.29.2022 | 12:00 AM | PHOENIX – AZDPS troopers responded to multiple reports of a severe collision blocking multiple lanes on Westbound I-10 near 24th Street around 12:00 AM Wednesday morning. Troopers arrived to find a 2 vehicle head on collision with one vehicle overturned and on fire. Fire crews arrived and extricated one male patient from the overturned vehicle before extinguishing the flames. The second involved male was pronounced deceased on scene. According to DPS a Dodge Ram pickup truck was travelling Eastbound on I-10 when for unknown reasons it veered off left at high speeds, went airborne and collided head on with the secondary pickup truck (also a Dodge Ram) travelling Westbound. According to troopers, the driver from the westbound vehicle was transported in stable condition with a fairly minor leg injury. The driver of the vehicle the flew into oncoming lanes was pronounced deceased. I-10 Westbound is expected to remain closed for several hours between 24th Street and Jefferson Street exits. Once Westbound lanes are re-opened, eastbound lanes will be temporarily closed between the Washington Street exit and the Durango Curve / I-10 stack while DPS measures skid marks and gather additional evidence. The closure is expected to last around 3 to 4 hours from start to finish. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/

1 DAY AGO