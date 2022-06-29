YCSO confirms deputy has died following shooting

PHOENIX - Phoenix officers shot a suspect who reportedly fired gunshots toward police at 107th Avenue and Camelback overnight. Police say they were called to the area for reports of a suspicious person at 11:15 p.m. on June 30. "The officers were on the scene and contacted a male, and...
Authorities are seeking public help in identifying five suspects who were involved in the assault of a man walking with his family in Glendale on June 19. As they presumably enjoyed their Father's Day, the family walked by the suspects, who were sitting at an outdoor table of a local business. When the family passed their table, the suspects appeared to blow smoke from whatever they were smoking in their direction, prompting the father to ask them to stop.
PHOENIX - Officials with the Phoenix Police Department say a 68-year-old woman is dead following a crash on July 1 in south Phoenix. The crash happened in the area of 43rd Avenue and Baseline Road. According to police, officers were called to the scene at around 1:00 p.m. for reports of a collision.
PHOENIX — A suspect was arrested Tuesday in the fatal shooting of a man in north Phoenix, authorities said. Robert Hernandez, 24, was booked on charges of second-degree murder and criminal trespassing in the June 8 death of 25-year-old Torry Taylor. Officers responded to a restaurant near Interstate 17...
PHOENIX - Police say a woman was arrested after officers found thousands of suspected fentanyl pills hidden inside a spare tire in Phoenix. According to police, officers working an illegal drug investigation on June 29 made the fentanyl seizure near 27th Avenue and Bethany Home Road. Alexa Magana, 20, was...
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey ordered flags at all state buildings to be lowered to half-staff on July 1 in honor of Yavapai County Sheriff Sgt. Richard Lopez, who was shot and killed by a suspect in Cordes Lakes. A memorial service is scheduled for Wednesday, July 6 at 1 p.m. at the Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley. The memorial service is open to the public.
PHOENIX — An investigation of a criminal street gang operating in south Phoenix resulted in 22 indictments for various drug charges, authorities said Wednesday. Each of those indicted was charged with either conspiracy to distribute cocaine or fentanyl, or both, the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona said in a press release.
GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Authorities say a Surprise woman is facing a murder charge after a deadly shooting earlier this week in a Goodyear neighborhood. Goodyear police were called out to a shooting at a home near Cotton Lane and Lower Buckeye Road around 1 a.m. When officers showed up, they found a 50-year-old man unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Court paperwork revealed that officers had been called to the home after the man’s ex-girlfriend, identified as Dulcenia Edwards, showed up with a gun after an apparent argument hours before the shooting. Edwards’ car was later found abandoned along Carefree Highway (SR-74).
A grandmother from Arizona helped police solve her own murder by taking a picture of her alleged attacker with her phone moments before she was killed. Pamela Rae Martinez, 60, was shot to death after wrapping up her last food delivery for the night.
PHOENIX - Phoenix police have arrested a hit-and-run driver after a man was struck and killed by a car near Interstate 17 and Indian School Road early Thursday morning. Robert Tsiosdia, 53, was crossing Indian School near 24th Avenue at 4 a.m. on June 30 when he was hit by a sedan heading eastbound, officials said. He died from his injuries.
PHOENIX - Officials with the Phoenix Fire Department say a woman was taken to the hospital after she was bitten by an animal described as a wolf hybrid on June 30. The incident happened in the area of 15th Avenue and Union Hills Drive. Fire officials say the 60-year-old woman was bit on her face and neck by the wolf hybrid.
Last year, Airbnb said its “anti-party” system and restrictions blocked 11,000 bookings in Arizona. Dozens of law enforcement were at HonorHealth Deer Valley Medical Center in Phoenix to honor the deputy. MCAO fires top prosecutor who submitted street gang charges against protesters. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The...
The man in the fatal shooting that occurred at 7:15 pm Saturday southwest of Sedona has been named as 53-year-old David Chesney of Queen Creek. YCSO deputies were dispatched to what was originally thought to be shots fired in the area of Red Rock Crossing in Sedona. When deputies reached the scene, they found one man was deceased and two others being detained by Sedona PD until YCSO arrived.
A ceremony took place at the Yavapai County Courthouse in Prescott on June 30 to remember members of the Granite Mountain Hotshots who lost their lives while battling the Yarnell Hill Fire in 2013. The bell rang 19 times in memory of the 19 firefighters who lost their lives that day.
06.29.2022 | 12:00 AM | PHOENIX – AZDPS troopers responded to multiple reports of a severe collision blocking multiple lanes on Westbound I-10 near 24th Street around 12:00 AM Wednesday morning. Troopers arrived to find a 2 vehicle head on collision with one vehicle overturned and on fire. Fire crews arrived and extricated one male patient from the overturned vehicle before extinguishing the flames. The second involved male was pronounced deceased on scene. According to DPS a Dodge Ram pickup truck was travelling Eastbound on I-10 when for unknown reasons it veered off left at high speeds, went airborne and collided head on with the secondary pickup truck (also a Dodge Ram) travelling Westbound. According to troopers, the driver from the westbound vehicle was transported in stable condition with a fairly minor leg injury. The driver of the vehicle the flew into oncoming lanes was pronounced deceased. I-10 Westbound is expected to remain closed for several hours between 24th Street and Jefferson Street exits. Once Westbound lanes are re-opened, eastbound lanes will be temporarily closed between the Washington Street exit and the Durango Curve / I-10 stack while DPS measures skid marks and gather additional evidence. The closure is expected to last around 3 to 4 hours from start to finish.
The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene of a fatal shooting involving three people that left one man dead on the evening of Sunday, June 26. The shooting occurred in the Red Rock Crossing area, southwest of Sedona city limits, according to YCSO Public Affairs and Government Relations Director, Kristin Greene, but she was not specific about where.
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Police say they are investigating a drug tampering incident involving over-the-counter laxatives at a Walmart in north Scottsdale that left at least one person sick. The incident happened on June 28 at a Walmart located near the Loop 101 and Raintree Drive. Scottsdale Police say they responded...
