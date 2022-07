After kicking off her career in motorsports in kart racing, New York resident Chloe Chambers zoomed into the headlines in 2020 when she set the Guinness World Record for the fastest vehicular slalom at just 16 years old – and without her driver’s license. Two years later, Chambers — who turned 18 earlier this month and just graduated from high school — is two races into her first full season as a driver in the W Series, a free-to-enter championship series designed to provide equal opportunities for women by eliminating the financial barriers that have historically prevented them from progressing to the upper echelons of motorsports.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 14 HOURS AGO