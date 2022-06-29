Report: Prince signs 2-year contract to stay with Wolves

The two-way forward will be back with the Timberwolves.

Taurean Prince is returning to the Minnesota Timberwolves on a two-year contract, with ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reporting that he'll average $8 million per year.

Prince, 28, was an offensive spark off the bench for Minnesota last season. He was especially lethal on corner 3-pointers, hitting 43.9% of his corner triples. Overall, his 3-point percentage was 37.6%.

Jon Krawcyznski of The Athletic reports that the second year of Prince's contract is not guaranteed.

Prince is the second player to re-sign with Minnesota before the start of free agency. Earlier, point guard and league agitator Patrick Beverley signed a one-year extension to return to the Timberwolves for the 2022-23 season.