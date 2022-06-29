ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The bright lights of fireworks are back. Where to celebrate the 4th of July in Bucks County

By Pryce Jamison, Bucks County Courier Times
It’s that time of the year again, where many families are figuring out what they’re doing for Independence Day, and there's plenty to do in Bucks County and beyond.

Ranging through days even before the 4th of July all the way to the day of the holiday, here’s a look at the events to attend and where to find them.

Middletown

Middletown Township is bringing back its annual Independence Day Parade after a few years on hiatus. Organizers said the event will include "a fun-filled morning with live music from Uptown String and Big Whiskey, parade floats, and marchers!"

The parade kicks off at 9 a.m. on Monday at Veterans Memorial Park (700 Veterans Highway). A sea of red, white and blue will parade down Veterans Highway and continue on to Twin Oaks Park on Trenton Road, organizers said.

Starting Wednesday, June 29, Sesame Place in Middletown will be holding its 4th of July Fest, through Monday, July 4. Ticket prices will be significantly discounted up to 60 percent. Enjoy everything that the amusement park has to offer alongside the holiday festivities taking place. From photos with characters dressed in holiday attire to the large display of fireworks coming on Monday, there’s a lot of family fun that can be found in the park. For more details on tickets and activities, visit sesameplace.com .

Lahaska

Peddler’s Village is once again hosting its Red, White & Blue BBQ Bash. Spanning from Saturday, July 2, to Monday, July 4, the shopping village will be “serving up all-American grilled favorites and featuring live music, family entertainment, and kids’ activities,” according to organizers. For details on the location and activities, visit peddlersvillage.com .

Northampton

St. Bede the Venerable Church will host its 15th Annual Patriotic Concert starting at 7 p.m. Sunday, July 3. People of the community can bring a lawn chair to the church at 1071 Holland Road, where there's plenty of room to enjoy the show. The Verdi Concert Band of Norristown will be playing once again, with guest soloists helping to run the show featuring traditional American songs and rock hits. The concert includes musical tributes to notable rock figures and Broadway musicals of American history, salutes to the military branches, and food and drinks for sale. The event is free admission.

Upper Makefield

From July 2 to July 4, Washington Crossing Historic Park will be hosting its annual festivities for the holiday. Saturday will kick things off with Colonial Field Day, taking place from 10 a.m. to 2:30 pm, where one can round up family or friends for a spirited colonial competition to try playing some popular games from the 18th century including cup and ball, Jacob’s Ladder, hoop and stick and more, according to the park’s website. The winning family will receive a family membership to the Friends of Washington Crossing Park, and players will also receive a hands-on craft kit, including the opportunity to make their own toy or game.

Sunday brings us the Rebels and Redcoats Classic Car Show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. that invites classic car owners to compete. The show features American, French, British and German cars, representing the four countries involved in the Revolutionary War, and classic show-condition cars from model years 1997 and earlier are welcome in this class. Cost to register each car is $25 online (plus service fee) or $35 on-site, but there is no fee to attend as a spectator. Winners will be announced and these prizes will be determined by peer judging. All proceeds from this event will benefit the nonprofit Friends of Washington Crossing Park’s historical and educational programming, according to the park’s website. For more details on registering a car, checking in, and day information, visit washingtoncrossingpark.org .

Finally, from noon to 4 p.m. July 4, watch living historians demonstrate their crafts and see a military encampment, as well as readings of the Declaration of Independence throughout the day. Ticket prices are free for those under 5, active duty military, and members of the Friends of Washington Crossing Park, while prices fluctuate for older children and adults. Families with up to two adults and two children living in the same household can purchase a single family ticket for $20. For more information, visit washingtoncrossingpark.org .

Philadelphia

Celebrate the 4th of July in the city where our country began. Now through Sunday, July 3, The American Revolution theater show will be arriving in Philadelphia at the Christ Church Neighborhood House on North American Street. It provides a family-friendly retelling of the country's founding, combining tongue-in-cheek humor with imaginative physical theater in under 60 minutes. The show returns to Philadelphia for the first time since 2017.

Actors use their bodies, voices, and prop cannons to reenact a critical period in American history. Just two feet off the ground, performers share 21 square feet of space to recreate the American fight for independence from Lexington to Yorktown. For more information on ticket prices and show dates, visit americanrevolutiontheshow.com.

The two-week Wawa Welcome America Festival ends Monday, July 4, with the “Party on the Parkway,” with local food trucks, activities, giveaways and two performance stages, Pennsylvania Lottery Groove Stage and the Rumba 106.1 Dance Party on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway in front of the Art Museum. The July 4th Concert will begin at 7 p.m. and will be broadcasted live on NBC10 as performances from award-winning singer/songwriter Jason Derulo, multiple-platinum selling popstar Ava Max, and Grammy-award winning singer-songwriter Tori Kelly, will fill the air. The massive, public firework display will cap the night off in traditional fashion, like Wawa Welcome does best.

Chalfont / New Britain Township / New Britain

The Tri-Municipal 4th of July parade returns, starting at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, July 4. It starts at the Town Center on Butler Avenue and Ute Road, following along Butler Avenue to Rt. 152 North (Main St.), and ending at North Branch Park, 207 Park Avenue in Chalfont. Organizers want everyone to know they’re welcome to come with their favorite lawn chair to enjoy the parade representing the three regions, and that the annual "float contest" will be in effect again for a chance to win a great prize. For more details, visit chalfontborough.com .

Doylestown

The Fonthill Castle on South Pine Street will hold its Old-Fashioned Fourth of July celebration on July 4 from noon to 4 p.m. Activities will include a decorated bike parade, wheelbarrow and sack races, tug-of-war and live music, as well as food vendors, according to the castle’s website. Affordable museum admission can be bought online in advance or at the door with cash. For more information, visit mercermuseum.org .

Lower Southampton

Lower Southampton’s Independence Day parade will begin at 2nd Street and Bustleton Pike at 1 p.m. and will move up Route 213 (Bridgetown Pike) to the Lower Southampton Intermediate School and the Lower Southampton Township grounds. There will be appearances by the Philadelphia Eagles Pep Band, South Philadelphia and Uptown String Bands, and the Marching Cobras as well as performances by country/western entertainer Jody King and the St. Columcille United Gaelic Band. The Lower Southampton Police Department honor guard will carry and display the national colors, antique and classic cars will be on display with winners, and even some baby and bicycle competitions for prizes will be taking place.

Quakertown

Quakertown’s 4th of July community day returns on Monday, July 4 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Quakertown Memorial Park located on West Mill Street. The day will feature entertainment and activities such as a car show, bounce houses, gymnastics demonstrations, arts & crafts vendors, the Quakertown Band, hot air balloons, a firework display at the end of the night, and many more. For more details, visit quakertown.org .

Upper Southampton

The 50th Annual Southampton Days Country Fair will feature a large variety of events and activities from July 4 to 9 on 2nd Street Pike in Churchville. Starting on the 4th, a long day of activities will be offered starting at 9:30 a.m. all the way to the firework display at 9:30 p.m. Starting at 9:30 a.m., the Southampton Days Parade forms at Jaymor Road, preceding north on Second St. Pike to Klinger Middle School. The fair opens at 6 p.m. Monday, and through the week, families can expect concerts on the Midway Stage, rides, food, bingo, children’s games, and many more to keep their spirits lifted. Free bus service will also be provided from area shopping centers. There will be fireworks to end the night on July 4.

From the 5th to the 9th, the fair will be open from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. every night with ride passes that are $25.00 per person and musical entertainment from various bands. Tuesday will bring us the theme of family night and table vendors where local businesses are highlighted. Wednesday will give us a display of George the Magician blended with gigantic bubbles and audience participation. Thursday will offer the 12th annual talent show at 7 p.m. on the Midway Stage. Friday will give us the dog show that will also occur on Midway Stage, as well as the Quiver Farm that will feature an assortment of farm animals to feed and pet. The last day, Saturday, will feature a pie eating contest and fitness fun activities for kids. For more details on the country fair, visit SouthamptonDays.com .

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: The bright lights of fireworks are back. Where to celebrate the 4th of July in Bucks County

Bucks County Courier Times

Bucks County Courier Times

