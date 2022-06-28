ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
After one year and 1,400 visitors, The Link looks at successes, limitations

By Trevor J. Mitchell, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
 3 days ago

The Link's first patient walked through its doors 15 minutes after they opened on June 1, 2021.

Since then, Sioux Falls' mental health and addiction center has served more than 1,400 people and eased the stress on local jails and hospitals, said Bill Earley, executive director of The Link.

But that year has also made clear some limitations of the center, he told city councilors and county commissioners at their joint meeting Tuesday evening.

Between June 1, 2021 and June 1 this year,  there have been 4,001 triage visits to the center by 1,426 people.

"Frequent faces" were always part of the expectation for The Link, Earley said, with his presentation showing the top 10 users of the center's sobering observation program with their number of visits and their current status.

At the top was a client who accounted for 113 of the total 2,340 visits to the sobering center from June 1, 2021 to May 31. Taken together, the top 10 visitors make up a total of 639 visits, more than a quarter of the total.

Five of them remain in the community, listed as "not sober." Two are incarcerated, and one has been relocated to their home state. One is dead.

The 10th is sober and in treatment after 59 trips to The Link, a visitor that Mayor Paul TenHaken has referred to several times in comments about the center.

The presentation showed The Link saw just fewer than 11 daily admissions to sobering observation per day, with visitors spending roughly six and a half hours on average.

The withdrawal management program had 418 visits during that the time period, with a 77% completion rate.

"That's huge," Earley said. "That's a big number."

Nearly 90% of the treatments were for alcohol withdrawal, and 75% of those treated lived by themselves or with at least one other person.

The center's crisis stabilization unit, however, needs to be further assessed, Earley said. It had been used 31 times, and is limited in the care it can provide: actively suicidal or violent patients can't be accepted, stays are limited to 23 hours and staffing is a particular challenge.

Earley added the recent opening of Avera's Behavioral Health Center, which features a 24/7 urgent care center for behavioral health, had impacted the need for this type of care at The Link.

56% of The Link's visitors were Native American, with white visitors making up another 34%. Three-quarters of the visitors were between the ages of 30-59.

Stats also showed nearly half of all visitors to The Link were brought there by law enforcement, with under a quarter arriving by themselves. Another 22% were brought by security associated with either Sanford or Avera.

While he noted success in withdrawal management and transportation, Earley said there are several gaps in services they're looking to address, including psychiatric medication management, transitional housing for sex offenders or people with assault history and local options for treating meth addictions.

"We have what we need, we believe, for now," he said when it comes to staffing, although that could change if visitors increase.

Still, Earley said The Link's successes outweighed challenges, citing the ability to stay open 24/7 and continued support from partners.

While hard data is still unavailable on exactly how effectively the center has saved time and resources for local hospitals, Earley said, "anecdotally, they tell us it has had a significant impact, a positive impact, for their ability to deliver healthcare to the rest of our community for other issues."

