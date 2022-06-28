ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weaver wins Republican runoff for SC superintendent, Matthews Democratic runoff for Senate

By Bob Montgomery, Herald-Journal
 3 days ago

Ellen Weaver of Greenville defeated Kathy Maness of Lexington by a nearly two-to-one margin Tuesday in the Republican primary runoff for state education superintendent, according to the state Election Commission.

With 85% of the vote counted, Weaver was ahead by a margin of 63.6% to 36.4%. Weaver had 100,507 votes, Maness 57,451.

Weaver will face Democrat Lisa Ellis of Columbia in the Nov. 8 general election.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HBXEX_0gP7MTn300

"This is a mandate," Weaver, an advocate for school choice, said in a written statement provided by her campaign spokesman. "The voters spoke loud and clear to put parents in charge, support teachers by restoring discipline, and prepare our students with the skills they need to succeed."

Rep. Krystle Matthews wins runoff for U.S. Senate, to face Sen. Tim Scott

In the other big statewide race, state Rep. Krystle Matthews was declared the winner over Catherine Bruce in the Democratic runoff for a U.S. Senate nomination. With 73.22% of the vote counted, Matthews had 22,710 votes, or 56.4%, and Bruce had 17,560 votes, or 43.6%.

Matthews will face incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Tim Scott of North Charleston.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VKkpX_0gP7MTn300

"I'm just overwhelmed with excitement," Matthews told the USA TODAY Network. "I'm ready to get started doing work for the general (election)... I feel good about my chances. I will be the different candidate. I'm looking forward to giving (Scott) a run for his money. We are now showing people we can do it with a shoestring budget."

Scott was unopposed and had no primary.

He endorsed Weaver in the race for state education superintendent.

Ellen Weaver wins big in Upstate as she strives for qualification

Weaver appeared to win all but 10 counties statewide.

In Spartanburg County, with 99% of the votes counted, Weaver had  7,221 votes, or 68.3%. Maness had 3,354 votes, or 31.7%.

In Greenville County, with 81.26% of the votes counted, Weaver had 13,381 votes, or 75.9%, while Maness had 4,252 votes, or 24.1%.

In Anderson County, with 99% of the vote in, Weaver won by a margin of 5,371 votes, or 66.9%, to 2,659 votes, or 33.1% for Maness.

Weaver attended a victory party at the Liberty Tap Room & Grill in Columbia Tuesday evening, a spokesperson said.

She must obtain her master’s degree to be qualified to hold the position.

While an email from the communications director of the South Carolina Republican Party has indicated the degree must be obtained by November's general election, case law stipulates that the requirement is for the degree to be obtained by the office's inauguration in January, according to attorney Kevin Hall.

Weaver is currently enrolled in an online curriculum that requires 33 credits for Master's degree completion, said Randy Page, public relations director at Bob Jones University.

Catherine Bruce won Greenville and Spartanburg, but it wasn't enough

Matthews appeared to win all but 13 counties in the state, including Anderson County but not Greenville and Spartanburg counties.

In Anderson County, with 98.01% of the vote in, Matthews had 301 votes, or 52.5%. Bruce had 272 votes, or 47.5%.

In Greenville County, with 95.9% of the vote counted, Bruce had 1,909 votes, or 56.6%. Matthews had 1,461 votes, or 43.4%.

In Spartanburg County, with 98.7% of the votes in, Bruce had 643 votes, or 55.6%. Matthews had 514 votes, or 44.4%.

Voter turnout statewide Tuesday was 5.78 %. The turnout in Spartanburg County was 5.91% with all 98 precincts reporting; Greenville County, 2.98% with 55 of 151 precincts reporting; and Anderson County, 6.94% with all 79 precincts reporting.

Brian Lawson wins SC House District 30 Republican runoff

In the state House District 30 Republican runoff, with 98.99% of the votes counted, Brian Lawson defeated William Martin by a margin of 1,582 votes, or 61.8%, to 979 votes, or 38.2%.

The district includes northern Cherokee County and a portion of northeastern Spartanburg County, including the communities of Chesnee and Mayo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YUcst_0gP7MTn300

Check back for more on this developing story.

Contact Bob Montgomery at bob.montgomery@shj.com. Please support our coverage of Spartanburg County with a digital subscription.

This article originally appeared on Herald-Journal: Weaver wins Republican runoff for SC superintendent, Matthews Democratic runoff for Senate

Spartanburg Herald-Journal

Spartanburg Herald-Journal

