Tuesday's primary results: Gun-toting Lauren Boebert celebrates her victory, NY Gov. Kathy Hochul notches a win, Trump-backed farmer scores nod for Illinois governor and a pro-choice Republican is nominee for Colorado Senate seat

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colorado, celebrated her primary victory over state Sen. Don Coram by strapping a gun to her hip and joining together with supporters in prayer - the culmination of one of a number of key races that wrapped up Tuesday.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul also notched a primary win, while a Trump-backed farmer scored a GOP nod for Illinois governor and a pro-choice Republican will move on as the party's nominee for a Colorado Senate seat.

Tuesday's primaries in seven states saw three incumbents lose out: two Republicans and one Democrat.

After defeating Sen Coram in Colorado, rightwing firebrand Boebert donned a cowboy hat and wore a pistol on her hip as she addressed the crowd at a party for her successful re-election bid for Colorado's 3rd Congressional District on Tuesday.

She was also seen closing her eyes and holding up her hand in prayer at the event held in Grand Junction, Colorado.

Meanwhile, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul easily won her state's Democratic gubernatorial nomination on Tuesday, nine months after being launched into the governor's seat after the resignation of Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

In Illinois, Democrats helped boost a Republican gubernatorial candidate loyal to former President Donald Trump - Darren Bailey, a Bible-toting, conservative farmer - in the hopes that he would be the easier candidate to beat in November.

And in at least two states 2020 election deniers loyal to the former president were defeated, even as pro-Trump lightning rods elsewhere won.

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert addresses supporters at Wearhouse 25 during a party for her re-election bid for Colorado's 3rd Congressional District, Tuesday, June 28, 2022, in Grand Junction

New York Governor Kathy Hochul (C) and Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado (R) stand with family members during the primary election night party for New York Governor in New York city on June 28, 2022

New York

Nine months after she stepped into the job of New York governor as a relative unknown, Democrat Kathy Hochul easily locked up her party's nomination Tuesday, setting her on an expected glide path to win the office in November.

Hochul was serving as an under-the-radar lieutenant governor under the shadow of former Gov. Andrew Cuomo until last year, when he resigned amid sexual harassment allegations, catapulting her into office.

Hochul beat back primary challenges Tuesday from New York City´s elected public advocate, Jumaane Williams, and U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi, a moderate from Long Island. She now turns her eyes to becoming the first woman to win election to the New York governor´s office this fall.

In a nod to the barrier-breaking campaign, Hochul gave an election night speech Tuesday on a stage underneath a glass ceiling at an event space in Manhattan.

'I'm also here because I stand on the shoulders of generations of women, generations of women who constantly had to bang up against that glass ceiling. To the women of New York, this one´s for you,' Hochul said.

Hochul talks with a three-year-old while campaigning near the 86th Street entrance to the Second Avenue subway on Tuesday

Hochul entered the general election campaign with a big advantage, running as the incumbent with a heavy fundraising advantage in a state that has more than twice as many registered Democrats than Republicans and has not had a GOP governor in 16 years.

She faces U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin, who won the Republican Party´s nomination Tuesday. Zeldin is a staunch ally of former President Donald Trump and was among the Republicans in Congress who voted against certifying the 2020 election results.

Zeldin beat out former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani's son Andrew Giuliani, Westchester County executive Rob Astorino and businessman Harry Wilson.

Colorado

Boebert, a co-chair of the Second Amendment caucus who has proudly displayed her gun collection in Zoom Congressional hearings and TV appearances, won her primary in the solid-red third district of Colorado, in a testament her headline-grabbing brand of far-right politics there. In a speech the weekend, Boebert said she was 'I'm tired of this separation of church and state junk' and argued that the 'the church is supposed to direct the government.'

Boebert, far left, holds her hand in the air at Wearhouse 25 during a prayer at her party

Both Rep. Mary Miller, left, and Rep. Lauren Boebert, right, both won their respective primaries in Illinois and Colorado. They are pictured above at Trump's Mendon, Illinois rally over the weekend

Joe O'Dea, Republican nominee for the U.S. Senate seat held by Democrat Michael Bennet, speaks during a primary election night watch party late Tuesday

Boebert's district became more conservative after redistricting and she is expected to win in November.

But in another Colorado race, a more moderate Republican is project to beat out his rival to the right for the Senate nomination to take on Democrat Sen. Michael Bennet in the fall.

GOP businessman Joe O'Dea is projected to beat out state Rep. Ron Hanks, according to the Associated Press.

O'Dea has said he backs a federal ban on late-term abortions and federal funding of the procedure, but would leave the decision to terminate a pregnancy in the initial months 'between a person and their God.'

O'Dea's top rival is state Rep. Ron Hanks, who opposes abortion in all cases and attended the Jan. 6 'Save America' rally before the Capitol riot.

Bennet is uncontested on the Democratic side.

Mississippi

Meanwhile Mississippi already had its primaries on June 7, but two Republicans were forced into a runoff after they failed to breach the 50 percent threshold, and Rep. Michael Guest is projected to win his primary against Michael Cassidy, a former Navy fighter pilot.

Guest is looking to win a third term, forced into primary after he voted to create an independent commission to investigate Jan. 6 and was criticized as disloyal to Trump.

Another Mississippi incumbent was not so lucky - former sheriff Mike Ezell is projected to beat out six-term Rep. Steven Palazzo, who had been dogged by criticism after a 2021 congressional ethics report accused his office of misusing campaign funds, doing favors for his brother and using staff for political and personal errands.

Illinois

Trump's endorsement won out for Darren Bailey, a Bible-toting, conservative farmer who curried his favor just last weekend at a rally in Illinois.

Bailey was one of a half dozen candidates in the GOP primary, and his main opponent was Richard Irvin, the mayor of Aurora, Illinois in suburban Chicago. Irvine had been backed by $50 million from billionaire Ken Griffin, but Democrats spent millions to take down his campaign, viewing Bailey as a more formidable opponent for Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

Pritzker, meanwhile defeated a primary challenge from the left in progressive Beverly Miles, a nurse and Army Vet.

Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey, right, laughs with his wife Cindy Stortzum while responding to reporters questions after winning the Republican primary Tuesday

Republican gubernatorial candidate Illinois state Sen. Darren Bailey arrives to celebrate with his wife Cindy Stortzum after winning the Republican gubernatorial primary Tuesday, June 28

In one of two incumbent-on-incumbent races, Rep. Sean Casten is projected to defeat Marie Newman.

While both candidates have very liberal records, Newman positioned herself as the candidate further to the left in the race, with the backing of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. She supports the Green New Deal and attacked Casten for voting for 'anti-choice' President George H.W. Bush by detailing her own experience getting an abortion in the 1980s.

In another, Trump-backed, first-term Rep. Mary Miller is projected to beat out Rep. Rodney Davis, a more moderate, five-term Republican.

Utah

GOP incumbent Sen. Mike Lee, one of former President Trump's close allies, successfully fend off attacks, according to AP projections, from two challengers about his ties to the former president in the moderate right-leaning state.

Former state lawmaker Becky Edwards and political operative Ally Isom, both Republicans who did not vote for Trump in 2020, have accused Lee of being more concerned with TV appearances and Trump's favor than running the state.

Both have highlighted Lee's post-election text messages sent to Trump's chief of staff Mark Meadows, highlighting his involvement in the election fraud conspiracy that led to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Edwards, meanwhile, has said that she does not agree with the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Oklahoma

GOP Rep. Markwayne Mullin advanced to a runoff with T.W. Shannon in the race to replace retiring GOP Sen. Jim Inhofe. As of Tuesday night Mullin was safely ahead with 44 percent of the vote compared to Shannon's 17, but did not breach the 50 percent threshold.

In the other Oklahoma GOP Senate primary Sen. James Lankford held off a challenge from Tulsa pastor Jackson Lahmeyer.

Key takeaways from the latest round of primary elections

ABORTION IS ON THE BALLOT

The abortion debate consumed the nation this week, but there was no race where it mattered more than Colorado´s Republican primary for the U.S. Senate, where businessman Joe O'Dea became one of the only abortion-rights-supporting Republicans in the nation to win a statewide primary this year.

O'Dea beat back a stiff challenge from state Rep. Ron Hanks, a Trump loyalist who opposed abortion with no exceptions for rape, incest or the life of the mother.

O'Dea will face Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet in November, and if he wins, he would become just the third Senate Republican - and the only male - to support abortion rights.

He said he backs a ban on late-term abortions and government funding of abortions but that the decision to terminate a pregnancy in the initial months is "between a person and their God."

Democrats had spent at least $2.5 million on ads designed to boost O'Dea's opponent by promoting, among other things, that he was "too conservative" for backing a complete abortion ban.

Democrats hoped that the Roe decision would give them an advantage in several swing states, including Colorado. But, at least for now, O'Dea's victory would seem to complicate the Democrats' plans.

A WIN FOR TRUMP OR THE DEMOCRATS?

In the final weeks of a campaign, Trump once again attached himself to a Republican who was leading the race. This time, it was farmer Darren Bailey in Illinois, who easily cruised to the GOP nomination in the governor's race.

But while Trump can add Bailey to his endorsement record, Democrats are betting that his victory may be short-lived.

Bailey now goes on to face Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker in the November general election, which is just what Pritzker and his allies wanted. Pritzker, the billionaire heir to the Hyatt hotel fortune, and the Democratic Governors Association spent heavily on advertising to help Bailey win the GOP nomination. Among other things, the ads reminded the state's Democratic-leaning electorate that he is "100% pro-life."

It's a risky gamble. While Bailey may look like an easier opponent in the general election, it's feasible that he could ride a red wave - if it materializes - to the Illinois governor's mansion. Pritzker's predecessor in office was a Republican.

Bailey showed off political acumen by besting the early Republican front-runner Richard Irvin, the mayor of Illinois' second-largest city, Aurora. Irvin lost despite being the beneficiary of a staggering $50 million investment from billionaire Ken Griffin. Irvin, who is Black, refused to say whether he voted for Trump and largely avoided talking about abortion, delivering the kind of moderate message that could have cut across ideological lines in a general election.

Instead, Republicans nominated Bailey, a Trump loyalist who reads from Bible verses in campaign videos and proudly touts his anti-abortion policies in a state Trump lost by 17 percentage points in 2020.

HOCHUL'S OPPORTUNITY

The scandals of the men around her did not derail New York Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul, who overcame primary challengers on the right and left to win her first election test as the state's chief executive.

Now, Hochul, New York's first female governor, is positioned to emerge as a leading voice in the Democratic Party as it navigates the post-Roe landscape.

The low-profile Hochul stepped into one of the nation's most prominent governorships last fall after Andrew Cuomo resigned in the midst of a sexual harassment scandal. She had promised to restore New Yorkers' faith in their government, only for her handpicked lieutenant governor to be arrested this spring in a federal corruption probe.

Hochul was either "consistently shamefully out of the loop, or shamefully enabling through her inaction," charged one of her primary challengers, New York City´s elected public advocate, Jumaane Williams.

The attack ultimately didn't land in the primary. But don't expect such criticism to disappear as the race for New York governor enters its next phase.

Rep. Lee Zeldin emerged from a crowded Republican field to earn the GOP nomination for governor. He defeated Andrew Giuliani, the son of New York City´s former mayor Rudy Giuliani, among others.

And while Hochul has a serious reelection test ahead, look for her to step into the national spotlight as the abortion debate rages.

The Democratic governor said in recent days that New York would be a "safe harbor" for those seeking abortions.

ELECTION DENIERS GO DOWN

They celebrated their allegiance to Trump's baseless conspiracy theories on the campaign trail. But on Tuesday night, a handful of these so-called election deniers had nothing to cheer about.

In Colorado, Republican voters did not reward secretary of state candidate Tina Peters for championing Trump's lies about election fraud. She was bested by Pam Anderson, a former county clerk who previously led the state clerks´ association and defends the state's mail-in elections system.

Some officials in both parties worried that Peters would win the primary. That's even after Peters, the Mesa County clerk, was indicted for a security breach spurred by conspiracy theories related to the 2020 presidential election. The state GOP had called on her to suspend her campaign.

Now, Anderson, not Peters, will take on incumbent Democratic Secretary of State Jena Griswold, who´s led the national fight against 2020 election deniers.

Elsewhere in Colorado, Senate candidate Hanks had also promoted lies about the last presidential election. In addition to being an outspoken opponent of abortion rights, he had attended the "Stop the Steal" rally that preceded the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

And in Mississippi, Trump loyalist Michael Cassidy lost a runoff election to incumbent Rep. Michael Guest, who had voted to create an independent commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack. Cassidy said in campaign speeches that Guest had done nothing to stop "the persecution of Jan. 6 political prisoners."

LIGHTNING RODS WIN

Two Republicans familiar with controversy tested for the first time whether Republican voters deemed them too extreme to go back to Congress. They both prevailed.

First-term Rep. Mary Miller, who campaigned alongside Trump over the weekend, defeated five-term Rep. Rodney Davis, who was considered more moderate. The primary victory all but ensures Miller will return to Congress for another term given the heavy Republican advantage in her 15th Congressional District, which is the most Republican district in the state.

Miller won just days after describing the Supreme Court´s reversal of Roe v. Wade as "a victory for white life." A spokesperson later said she had intended to say the decision was a victory for a "right to life."

Miller is no stranger to provocative statements. Soon after joining the House, Miller quoted Adolf Hitler, saying he was right to say that "whoever has the youth has the future."

And in Colorado, Trump loyalist Lauren Boebert defeated a moderate state representative who had run a primary campaign focused on Boebert´s extremism. It didn´t work.

Boebert´s controversial moves are many. She vowed to carry a handgun on the House floor. She faced calls for her censure last year after being caught on video making Islamophobic comments about Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar. And she heckled President Joe Biden in his first State of the Union address.

But after winning her primary, she is almost certain to return to Congress for another two years. Her GOP-leaning 3rd Congressional District in western Colorado became even more Republican after redistricting.

A ROE SHIFT IN NEBRASKA?

Nebraska´s low-profile special election to fill the remainder of former Rep. Jeff Fortenberry´s term was not supposed to be close. Republicans have held the district for nearly 60 years.

Yet Republican Mike Flood defeated Democrat Patty Pansing Brooks by only 4 percentage points on Tuesday.

The specific cause of the margin wasn´t immediately unclear, although there was evidence of higher turnout in one Democratic-leaning county that could be related to the Roe decision.

Heading into election day, Flood appeared to have a strong edge in the district, which includes Lincoln, parts of suburban Omaha and dozens of smaller, more conservative towns. The district has nearly 68,000 more Republicans than Democrats and hasn´t elected a Democrat to the House since 1964.

What happened? Lancaster County, home to the state capital and the University of Nebraska, offers some clues.

In 2020, Fortenberry won the district by nearly 22 percentage points, but he lost Lancaster County by less than 1 percentage point. In Tuesday´s special election, the Republican Flood lost Lancaster County by more than 13 percentage points.

In the end, the swing wasn´t enough to move a heavily-Republican district, but Democrats could look to the results for hope that the Roe decision will be a significant motivator for the Democratic base.

Incidentally, Fortenberry was sentenced to two years of probation on Tuesday for lying to the FBI. Flood and Pansing Brooks are expected to face off again in the November general election.