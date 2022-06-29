ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Ledge, MI

Grand Ledge DDA solicits proposals for 'mixed-use' development of Bridge Street Plaza

By Rachel Greco, Lansing State Journal
Lansing State Journal
Lansing State Journal
 3 days ago

GRAND LEDGE - The city's Downtown Development Authority is soliciting proposals for the mixed-use development of Bridge Street Plaza , which has been open space since the early 1990s.

City officials are searching for a developer willing to make a "minimum private development financial commitment of $3 million" toward a project that will "blend commercial space with residential living" at the South Bridge Street property, according to a request seeking proposals for the plaza's development listed on the city's website.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nMYbI_0gP7MNjv00

The DDA effort comes after a local businessman nixed his plans to acquire and develop the site two months ago.

Tim Booth, who owns Booth Enterprises Inc., abandoned plans for the downtown property — which included the construction of a building with several commercial spaces on the first floor and 24 apartments above it — in April. Booth first approached DDA officials with the concept three years ago.

The request for new proposals for the plaza's development was listed on the city's website on June 9, according to Assistant City Manager Amee King.

The plaza, which once contained four storefronts and now offers seating and green space, "is an exciting location for future development," the city's request reads.

Plaza development is a DDA priority

The property in the 200 block of South Bridge Street has been vacant since buildings once located there burned down in July 1993.

The site was renamed Bridge Street Plaza in 2013 and, over the years, has been used as a public gathering place but the DDA intends to see the plaza space filled with businesses again, DDA Chairperson Bruce MacDowell said in April.

The city's DDA owns the plaza and "established obtaining a public/private partnership" for its development as a priority this year, according to the request for proposals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mXh5m_0gP7MNjv00

"The project should offer special attention to the area's unique architectural and historical character, with a focus on businesses that can flourish in an environment that is pedestrian-oriented with high traffic volumes," said the request.

"Ground floor commercial space" and "residential living opportunities" are both required in development proposal submissions, according to the request on the city's website.

The property would be "offered at no cost" to a developer, and the DDA "intends to provide adequate utilities to the property boundary at no cost to the developer subject to development agreement," it reads.

The developer would need to provide a plan that shows "there will be adequate parking for the project," according to the request.

Deadline for submissions is July 15

Developers have until July 15 to submit proposals for the property's development to the city, along with other requested documentation, including "Evidence of development team's fiscal capacity to undertake the proposed project."

"After the July 15 deadline, staff will review the proposals and provide them to the DDA board," King said in an email.

King didn't respond to questions regarding whether the city has received any proposals yet and, if so, how many have been submitted.

An "anticipated timeline" for the plaza's development is outlined in the city's request as a "12 months allowance for design, engineering, site plan approval, and permits followed by 24 months for construction completion."

Contact Rachel Greco at rgreco@lsj.com. Follow her on Twitter @GrecoatLSJ .

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Grand Ledge DDA solicits proposals for 'mixed-use' development of Bridge Street Plaza

Community Policy