Dover, PA

Co-defendant in murder of Dover student Emily Shoemaker sentenced to prison time

By Mike Argento, York Daily Record
 3 days ago

A man whose actions led to the death of Dover Area High School senior Emily Shoemaker was sentenced to five to 10 years in state prison Tuesday morning.

Sterling Frantz, 23, of York, had been charged as an accomplice in the 17-year-old's death, but pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and agreed to testify against the man who shot Shoemaker, DaiQuan Dickerson, a 20-year-old Red Lion man.

Dickerson was convicted of first-degree murder and other charges in Shoemaker’s death and was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole, plus 20 to 40 years. Dickerson has appealed and maintains his innocence.

Shoemaker’s family, in a letter to the court, had asked that Frantz be sentenced to 10 to 20 years in prison, the harsher sentence reflecting his culpability in Shoemaker’s death. Shoemaker’s family was present in the courtroom for the brief hearing but did not address the court. Nor did they comment upon leaving the courtroom.

York County Common Pleas Judge Harry Ness, acknowledging the family’s request and their grief, told the family he was required to follow the guidelines and the law before handing down the sentence recommended in the county Probation Department’s pre-sentence investigation.

Frantz’s attorney, William Graff, told the judge that his client “takes responsibility for his actions,” admitting that Frantz started the chain of events that led to Shoemaker’s death.

Frantz wrote a letter to the family, described as expressing his remorse. The contents of the letter were not divulged.

According to trial testimony, Shoemaker had reached out to Frantz over Snapchat seeking to buy a half-ounce of marijuana from Dickerson for $100 or $120 on Dec. 12, 2019.

But Shoemaker and two friends – Tyrese Dugan and Fuhrman Dennis – robbed Frantz outside his North Newberry Street apartment. Frantz reported the theft to Dickerson.

A short time later, while driving around, Frantz testified, Dickerson spotted Shoemaker’s lime green 2007 Kia Soul. He pulled alongside the car near the intersection of South Beaver Street and West College Avenue and fired several shots into Shoemaker’s car. Shoemaker died of multiple gunshot wounds. Dugan was wounded.

At his trial, Dickerson testified that it was Frantz who fired the fatal shots.

