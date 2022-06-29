Community briefs

Car show planned

Free Car Cruize Nites will be held 4 to 9 p.m. Friday, July 1, at 4165 Mears Ave. in Chesapeake Beach. Music, and food and beverages will be available for purchase.

Theater staging ‘Something Rotten’

The Newtowne Players will stage “Something Rotten” 8 p.m. Thursdays to Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays Friday, July 1, through Sunday, July 24, at 21744 S. Coral Drive in Lexington Park. Tickets start at $13. Go to www.ntpshows.org.

Museum celebrates Chesapeake region

The Calvert Marine Museum will host Maritime Art & Artifacts 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, July 1, through Sunday, July 3. The event will celebrate the treasures of the Chesapeake Bay region. Go to www.calvertmarinemuseum.com.

Drum circle scheduled

A drum circle will be held 6 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 1, at the St. Mary’s Arts Council, 22660 Washington St. in Leonardtown. Bring a percussion instrument. All levels welcome. Go to www.stmarysartscouncil.com.

Water’s Edge to play La Plata

Water’s Edge will perform 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, July 1, at La Plata Town Hall, 305 Queen Anne St. in La Plata. Bring blankets, lawn chairs and coolers, but no alcohol. Go to https://townoflaplata.org/index.asp?SEC=83A0F880-B3F0-4713-AEC7-E5A7BFC6BD72&Type=B_EV.

Restaurant hosting culinary quest

No Thyme to Cook will host a culinary quest beginning 11 a.m. Friday, July 1, through Sunday, July 3. The self-guided app quest takes about two hours and is about 1.25 miles in length. Tickets available on NTTC’s website. Tickets are $45, free for ages 5 and younger who do not eat the lunch. Go to www.nothymetocook.com/culinary-quest.

Civic association to hold parade, fireworks

Golden Beach Patuxent Knolls Civic Association will hold Independence Day festivities beginning 11 a.m. Saturday, July 2, in Mechanicsville. Parade and fireworks. Go to https://ourgoldenbeach.com/4th-of-july-festivities.

Car, truck, bike show planned

Night Thunder Cruisers of Calvert County will hold its 17th annual Car, Truck and Bike show 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 2, at Huntingtown High School, 4125 N. Solomons Island Road in Huntingtown. The entry fee is $20, which includes vehicle, driver and passenger. Spectator admission is $5. Donations will be accepted for breast ancer awareness.

Chesapeake Beach to host July 4 events

Chesapeake Beach will set off fireworks at dusk Sunday, July 3. Viewing areas include Memorial Park, Kellam’s Field and Fishing Creek bridge. Bring a blanket and picnic to Kellam’s Field, but no glass or alcohol. Go to www.chesapeakebeachmd.gov.

Solomons to host fireworks

The Solomons Business Association will host fireworks 10 a.m. to about 9:45 p.m. Monday, July 4, at the boardwalk in Solomons. Interactive treasure hunt, flag raising ceremony, live music, hospitality tent, memorial and aerial fly-by. Go to www.solomonsmaryland.com.

Indian Head to host annual July 4 event

Indian Head will host a July 4 celebration beginning 3:30 p.m. at Village Green Park, 100 Walter Thomas Road in Indian Head. Patriotic kick-off, amusement rides, vendors, local organizations, fireworks and live music by The Flippin’ Eyelids. Go to www.townofindianhead.org.

Blue Crabs to host fireworks

The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs will host events Monday, July 4, at Regency Furniture Stadium, 11765 Linus Drive in Waldorf. There will be concert by the Flippin’ Eyelids, author Cindy Freland will autograph copies of her children’s book during the game and after the game the stadium will be open for fireworks. Go to www.somdbluecrabs.com.

La Plata to host Independence Day gala

La Plata will host a July 4 celebration 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, July 4 at town hall. There will be ice cream, air brush tattoos, seven water slides and food and beverages will be available for purchase. Go to www.townoflaplata.org.

Museum offering fireworks cruises

The Calvert Marine Museum will be offering fireworks cruises aboard the Wm. B. Tennyson beginning at 8 p.m. Monday, July 4. Bring a picnic and beverages. For ages 5 and older. Tickets are $35. Call 410-326-2042, Ext. 8083.

Fairgrounds to light fireworks

Charles County Fairgrounds will host a Fourth of July fireworks demonstration by Innovative Pyrotechnic Concepts, LLC. beginning 3 p.m. Monday, July 4, at 8440 Fairgrounds Road in La Plata. Pony rides, live music and fireworks. Call 301-932-1234.

Museum offering art classes

St. Clement’s Island Museum will host Art Kids classes July 5-7. The classes are $3 each and all materials are provided. Sessions are geared toward ages 7 to 17. Registration required. Call Christina Barbour at 301-769-4723 or go to www.facebook.com/SCIMuseum.

Clay date planned

Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will host Family Clay Date: Fairy House 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 8, at 13470 Dowell Road in Dowell. Make a clay fairy house, gnome home or toad abode. The cost is $35 per kit and $5 per individual. Email programs@annmariegarden.org.

Teachers Fest scheduled

Teachers Fest will be held Friday, July 8, through Sunday, July 10, at the Marriott Marquis in Washington, D.C. Celebrity guests, pampering, self-care and more. Open to teachers, early childhood professors and paraeducators and retired educators. Go to www.teachersfest.com.

Band set to perform

U.S. Navy Band Country Current will perform 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, July 8, at La Plata Town Hall, 305 Queen Anne St. in La Plata. Bring blankets, lawn chairs and coolers, but no alcohol. Food and beverage vendors will be available. Go to https://townoflaplata.org/index.asp?SEC=83A0F880-B3F0-4713-AEC7-E5A7BFC6BD72&Type=B_EV.

Theater stages ‘Beauty and the Beast’

Port Tobacco Players will stage “Beauty and the Beast The Broadway Musical” 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 3 p.m. Sundays, Friday, July 8, through Sunday, Aug. 7, at 508 E. Charles St. in La Plata. Tickets are $20, $17 for seniors ages 60 and older, students and military with ID. Go to www.ptplayers.com.

Theater to hold ‘Nightmare’ auditions

The Newtowne Players will hold auditions for its production of “A Nightmare on Broadway: Monsters & Villains from Broadway and Beyond” 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 9, at Three Notch Theater, 21744 S. Coral Drive in Lexington Park. The cast requires 10 adults aged 18 to 99 and two young people aged 10 to 15. Prepare a 32-measure selection from a Broadway song. Video auditions will be accepted. The play will run Sept. 30 to Oct. 16. Fill out an audition form at https://forms.gle/4QqhAzwXD57Z25Xg9.

Sharkfest returns to museum

Calvert Marine Museum will hold its Sharkfest 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 9, at 14200 Solomons Island Road in Solomons. View sharks, search for fossils, shark facts, make a craft and David Shiffman will autograph and discuss his book “Why Sharks Matter.” Museum admission required. Go to www.calvertmarinemuseum.com.

Airport market scheduled

Historic Sotterley will hold an airport farmer’s market 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, July 10, at 44200 Airport Road in California. Delicious and unique items made and grown locally. To see a vendor list, go to www.sotterley.org.

Potomac Jazz & Seafood Fest returns

The 22nd annual Potomac Jazz & Seafood Festival will be held Friday, July 8, through Sunday, July 10, in Leonardtown. There will be a reception, live music and a soiree. Go to www.PotomacJazzandSeafoodFestival.com.

Chamber to hold meet-and-greet

The Calvert County Chamber of Commerce will hold a candidate meet-and-greet 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 12, at Running Hare Vineyard, 150 Adelina Road in Prince Frederick. Call 410-535-2577.

Radio club to meet

The Calvert Amateur Radio Club, Inc. will hold an in-person and virtual meeting Thursday, July 14, at the Harriet Brown Community Center on E. Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick. The club meets on the second Thursday of each month. Board meeting is at 6:30 p.m. and members meeting at 7:30 p.m. Open to all amateur radio operators or prospective licensees. Email board@k3cal.org or go to www.K3CAL.org.

Funkzilla to play music series

Funkzilla will perform 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, July 15, at La Plata Town Hall, 305 Queen Anne St. in La Plata. Bring blankets, lawn chairs and coolers, but no alcohol. Food and beverage vendors will be available. Go to https://townoflaplata.org/index.asp?SEC=83A0F880-B3F0-4713-AEC7-E5A7BFC6BD72&Type=B_EV.

Restaurant to host culinary quest

No Thyme to Cook will host a culinary quest beginning 11 a.m. Friday, July 15, through Sunday, July 17. The self-guided app quest takes about two hours and is about 1.25 miles in length. Tickets available on NTTC’s website. Tickets are $45, free for ages 5 and younger who do not eat the lunch. Go to www.nothymetocook.com/culinary-quest.

Brothers Osborne to play museum stage

Maryland native duo Brothers Osborne will perform Saturday, July 16, at the Calvert Marine Museum. The band, which is currently on its “We’re Not For Everyone” tour, took home their fourth “Vocal Duo of the Year” trophy at the 55th Annual CMA Awards, in addition to being a 2-time winner of the Duo of the Year. Ashland Craft will be the opening act. The concert is part of the Waterside Music Series. Tickets are $39-$69. Go to www.calvertmarinemuseum.com.

Secret Garden concert scheduled

The Charles County Youth Orchestra will perform a Secret Garden concert 8 p.m. Saturday July 16, at Christ Church, 112 Charles St. in La Plata. Go to www.ccyo.com.

Craft, vendor event planned

Fenwick Landing will host a craft and vendor event 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 16, at 11665 Doolittle Drive in Waldorf. Free face painting and hot dogs while supplies last. Vendors needed. Email Gayle Howe at gaylehoffl@gmail.com.

Music festival scheduled

Waters Memorial United Methodist Church will host a Bluegrass/County Music Festival 3 to 8 p.m. Saturday, July 16, at 5400 Mackall Road in St. Leonard. Food trucks and live music. Donations for Ukraine will be accepted. Contact 410-586-1716 or watersumc39@gmail.com.

Theater to hold ‘Magnolias’ auditions

Twin Beach Players will hold open auditions for its performance of “Steel Magnolias” 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 16, and Sunday, July 17, at 9021 Dayton Ave. in North Beach. Prepare one dramatic and one comedic monologue between 3-5 minutes in length. The play will run Sept. 16-26. Go to www.twinbeachplayers.org.

Dove to perform at Front Porch

Deanna Dove will perform a free concert 7 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday, July 17, at the Calvert County Historical Society, 70 Church St. in Prince Frederick. Bring lawn chairs and coolers. Overflow parking available at Trinity United Methodist Church. The event is part of the Front Porch Summer Concert Series. Go to www.calverthistory.org.

Drum camp planned

The Second annual Mid-Atlantic Drum Set Camp will be held Sunday, July 17, through Thursday, July 21, at St. Mary’s College of Maryland. The camp is designed for drummers of all levels ages 10 to 18. Go to www.somardrummers.org/upcoming-events.

Taboo to perform

Taboo will perform 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, July 22, at La Plata Town Hall, 305 Queen Anne St. in La Plata. Bring blankets, lawn chairs and coolers, but no alcohol. Food and beverage vendors will be available. Go to https://townoflaplata.org/index.asp?SEC=83A0F880-B3F0-4713-AEC7-E5A7BFC6BD72&Type=B_EV.

Secret Garden concert scheduled

The Charles County Youth Orchestra will perform a Secret Garden concert 8 p.m. Saturday July 23, at Christ Church, 112 Charles St. in La Plata. Go to www.ccyo.com.

Blazin Keys to take stage

Blazin Keys will perform 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, July 23, at Leonardtown Square. Raffles, prizes and more. Food and beverage vendors will be available. Go to www.leonardtownmusicfest.com.

Museum offering art classes

St. Clement’s Island Museum will host Art Kids classes June July 26-28. The classes are $3 each and all materials are provided. Sessions are geared toward ages 7 to 17. Registration required. Call Christina Barbour at 301-769-4723 or go to www.facebook.com/SCIMuseum.

Hey Baby to take La Plata stage

Hey Baby with the Who’s Your Daddy Horns will perform 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, July 29, at La Plata Town Hall, 305 Queen Anne St. in La Plata. Bring blankets, lawn chairs and coolers, but no alcohol. Food and beverage vendors will be available. Go to https://townoflaplata.org/index.asp?SEC=83A0F880-B3F0-4713-AEC7-E5A7BFC6BD72&Type=B_EV.

Orchestra to perform at museum

The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra will perform 7 p.m. Saturday, July 30, at the Calvert Marine Museum. The concert is part of the symphony’s Music for Maryland Tour. Tickets are $5. Go to www.bsomusic.org/Summer.

Secret Garden concert scheduled

The Charles County Youth Orchestra will perform a Secret Garden concert 8 p.m. Saturday July 30, at Christ Church, 112 Charles St. in La Plata. Go to www.ccyo.com.

DNR photo contest open

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is accepting entries for its annual photo contest through Aug. 1. Winners will be featured in the quarterly Maryland Natural Resource magazine and in the DNR wall calendar. There will also be a Fan Favorite category. Photographers may submit up to three entries for $10 with additional entries $3 each. Go to https://news.maryland.gov/dnr/2022/03/08/maryland-dnr-2022-photo-contest-now-open/.

W2W regional summit set

The Calvert and St. Mary’s chambers of commerce will host its Eighth annual W2W Regional Summit 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, at Solomons Inn Resort & Marina in Solomons. Sponsorships available. Tickets are $75 if purchased by June 30, $85 after June 30. Go to www.calvertchamber.org/.

Drum circle scheduled

A drum circle will be held 6 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, at the St. Mary’s Arts Council, 22660 Washington St. in Leonardtown. Bring a percussion instrument and a chair. All levels welcome. Go to www.stmarysartscouncil.com.

School supply drive-in set

Redeemed House of Prayer Church of God will hold a free school supply drive-up noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, at Malcolm Elementary School, 14760 Polar Hill Road in Waldorf. The event will be rain or shine and while supplies last. Registration required by July 31. Contact Mary Hawkins at 301-922-8037 or forevermyking05@comcast.net.

Car show planned

Free Car Cruize Nites will be held 4 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, at 4165 Mears Ave. in Chesapeake Beach. Music, and food and beverages will be available for purchase.

Girl Crush to play

Girl Crush will perform 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, at La Plata Town Hall, 305 Queen Anne St. in La Plata. Bring blankets, lawn chairs and coolers, but no alcohol. Food and beverage vendors will be available. Go to https://townoflaplata.org/index.asp?SEC=83A0F880-B3F0-4713-AEC7-E5A7BFC6BD72&Type=B_EV.

Dog Days exhibit planned

The St. Mary’s Arts Council will hold a reception for its Dog Days of Summer community art show 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, at 22660 Washington St. in Leonardtown. Local art, raffles, collection box for local rescue groups and meet the artists. The exhibit runs through Aug. 31. Go to www.stmarysartscouncil.com.

Pressed flower workshop planned

Holly Dilatush of Tonglen Art will hold a pressed flowers workshop 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, at The St. Mary’s Arts Council, 22660 Washington St. in Leonardtown. The cost is $20 and all materials are provided. For ages 10 and older. Go to www.stmarysartscouncil.com.

Restaurant hosting culinary quest

No Thyme to Cook will host a culinary quest beginning 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 5, through Sunday, Aug. 7. The self-guided app quest takes about two hours and is about 1.25 miles in length. Tickets available on NTTC’s website. Tickets are $45, free for ages 5 and younger who do not eat the lunch. Go to www.nothymetocook.com/culinary-quest.

Community food market planned

A Feed St. Mary’s community food market will be held 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, at 46041 Signature Lane in Lexington Park. Go to www.feedstmarys.org.

Feed St. Mary’s event scheduled

A Feed St. Mary’s Community Food Market will be held 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, at 46041 Signature Lane in Lexington Park. Go to www.feedstmarys.org.

Museum offering art classes

St. Clement’s Island Museum will host Art Kids classes Aug. 9-11. The classes are $3 each and all materials are provided. Sessions are geared toward ages 7 to 17. Registration required. Call Christina Barbour at 301-769-4723 or go to www.facebook.com/SCIMuseum.

Radio club to meet

The Calvert Amateur Radio Club, Inc. will hold an in-person and virtual meeting Thursday, Aug. 11, at the Harriet Brown Community Center on E. Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick. The club meets on the second Thursday of each month. Board meeting is at 6:30 p.m. and members meeting at 7:30 p.m. Open to all amateur radio operators or prospective licensees. Email board@k3cal.org or go to www.K3CAL.org.

Quiet Fire to perform

Quiet Fire will perform 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, at La Plata Town Hall, 305 Queen Anne St. in La Plata. Bring blankets, lawn chairs and coolers, but no alcohol. Food and beverage vendors will be available. Go to https://townoflaplata.org/index.asp?SEC=83A0F880-B3F0-4713-AEC7-E5A7BFC6BD72&Type=B_EV.

Airport market scheduled

Historic Sotterley will hold an airport farmer’s market 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, at 44200 Airport Road in California. Delicious and unique items made and grown locally. To see a vendor list, go to www.sotterley.org.

U.S. Navy Band to play La Plata

U.S. Navy Band The Sea Chanters will perform 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, at La Plata Town Hall, 305 Queen Anne St. in La Plata. Bring blankets, lawn chairs and coolers, but no alcohol. Food and beverage vendors will be available. Go to https://townoflaplata.org/index.asp?SEC=83A0F880-B3F0-4713-AEC7-E5A7BFC6BD72&Type=B_EV.

Restaurant hosting culinary quest

No Thyme to Cook will host a culinary quest beginning 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 19, through Sunday, Aug. 21. The self-guided app quest takes about two hours and is about 1.25 miles in length. Tickets available on NTTC’s website. Tickets are $45, free for ages 5 and younger who do not eat the lunch. Go to www.nothymetocook.com/culinary-quest.

Leonardtown to host Flippin’ Eyelids

Flippin’ Eyelids will perform 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at Leonardtown Wharf, 22510 Washington St. in Leonardtown. Raffles, prizes and more. Food and beverage vendors will be available. Go to www.leonardtownmusicfest.com.

La Plata to host Bobby McKeys

Bobby McKey’s Dueling Piano Show will perform 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, at La Plata Town Hall, 305 Queen Anne St. in La Plata. Bring blankets, lawn chairs and coolers, but no alcohol. Food and beverage vendors will be available. Go to https://townoflaplata.org/index.asp?SEC=83A0F880-B3F0-4713-AEC7-E5A7BFC6BD72&Type=B_EV.

Concert scheduled

Josh Airhart & the Foundation will perform at a time to be determined Saturday, Aug. 27, at Leonardtown Wharf, 22510 Washington St. in Leonardtown. Raffles, prizes and more. Food and beverage vendors will be available. Go to www.leonardtownmusicfest.com.

Car show planned

Free Car Cruize Nites will be held 4 to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, at 4165 Mears Ave. in Chesapeake Beach. Music, and food and beverages will be available for purchase.

Restaurant hosting culinary quest

No Thyme to Cook will host a culinary quest beginning 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 2, through Sunday, Sept. 4. The self-guided app quest takes about two hours and is about 1.25 miles in length. Tickets available on NTTC’s website. Tickets are $45, free for ages 5 and younger who do not eat the lunch. Go to www.nothymetocook.com/culinary-quest.

Robbie Booth to play Leonardtown

Robbie Boothe Band will perform 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, at Leonardtown Wharf, 22510 Washington St. in Leonardtown. Raffles, prizes and more. Food and beverage vendors will be available. Go to www.leonardtownmusicfest.com.

Radio club to meet

The Calvert Amateur Radio Club, Inc. will hold an in-person and virtual meeting Thursday, Sept. 8, at the Harriet Brown Community Center on E. Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick. The club meets on the second Thursday of each month. Board meeting is at 6:30 p.m. and members meeting at 7:30 p.m. Open to all amateur radio operators or prospective licensees. Email board@k3cal.org or go to www.K3CAL.org.

Airport market scheduled

Historic Sotterley will hold an airport farmer’s market 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, at 44200 Airport Road in California. Delicious and unique items made and grown locally. To see a vendor list, go to www.sotterley.org.

Restaurant hosting culinary quest

No Thyme to Cook will host a culinary quest beginning 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 16, through Sunday, Sept. 18. The self-guided app quest takes about two hours and is about 1.25 miles in length. Tickets available on NTTC’s website. Tickets are $45, free for ages 5 and younger who do not eat the lunch. Go to www.nothymetocook.com/culinary-quest.

St. Mary’s NAACP to hold 5K

St. Mary’s County NAACP Chapter 7025 will hold a 5K 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at Historic St. Mary’s City, 18751 Hogaboom Lane in St. Mary’s City. Registration begins 7 a.m. The cost is $40. Go to www.active.com/st-marys-city-md/running/distance-running-races/st-mary-s-county-naacp-7025k-2022.

Arts market planned

Leonardtown will host its Fall/Holiday market 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Leonardtown Wharf, 22500 Washington St. in Leonardtown. Local artists and crafters. Go to www.coastalartsmarket.com/.

Performers to play winery

Justin Myles, Wes Ryce, Greg Barrick & John Luskey will perform at a time to be determined Saturday, Sept. 17, at Port of Leonardtown Winery, 23190 Newtowne Neck Road in Leonardtown. Raffles, prizes and more. Food and beverage vendors will be available. Go to www.leonardtownmusicfest.com.

HydraFX to perform at Brudergarten

HydraFX will perform 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Brudergarten, 22725 Duke St. in Leonardtown. Raffles, prizes and more. Food and beverage vendors will be available. Go to www.leonardtownmusicfest.com.

Car show planned

Free Car Cruize Nites will be held 4 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, at 4165 Mears Ave. in Chesapeake Beach. Music, and food and beverages will be available for purchase.

Restaurant hosting culinary quest

No Thyme to Cook will host a culinary quest beginning 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 7, through Sunday, Oct. 9. The self-guided app quest takes about two hours and is about 1.25 miles in length. Tickets available on NTTC’s website. Tickets are $45, free for ages 5 and younger who do not eat the lunch. Go to www.nothymetocook.com/culinary-quest.

5K event planned

Your Infinite Paths Foundation will hold a 5K event Sunday, Oct. 9, at Regency Furniture Stadium in Waldorf. Registration is $25, $15 for ages 12 to 18 years of age, free for ages 11 and younger. Fees increase $10 after June 30. Proceeds will support the foundation’s work with at-risk individuals and families in DMV. Go to https://runsignup.com/Race/MD/Waldorf/StepstoSuccess5K.

Airport market scheduled

Historic Sotterley will hold an airport farmer’s market 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, at 44200 Airport Road in California. Delicious and unique items made and grown locally. To see a vendor list, go to www.sotterley.org.

Radio club to meet

The Calvert Amateur Radio Club, Inc. will hold an in-person and virtual meeting Thursday, Oct. 13, at the Harriet Brown Community Center on E. Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick. The club meets on the second Thursday of each month. Board meeting is at 6:30 p.m. and members meeting at 7:30 p.m. Open to all amateur radio operators or prospective licensees. Email board@k3cal.org or go to www.K3CAL.org.

Reagan Years to play classic concert

The Reagan Years will perform 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, at Leonardtown Square. Raffles, prizes and more. Food and beverage vendors will be available. Go to www.leonardtownmusicfest.com.

Arts market planned

Leonardtown will host its Fall/Holiday market 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Leonardtown Wharf, 22500 Washington St. in Leonardtown. Local artists and crafters. Go to www.coastalartsmarket.com/.

Restaurant hosting culinary quest

No Thyme to Cook will host a culinary quest beginning 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 21, through Sunday, Oct. 23. The self-guided app quest takes about two hours and is about 1.25 miles in length. Tickets available on NTTC’s website. Tickets are $45, free for ages 5 and younger who do not eat the lunch. Go to www.nothymetocook.com/culinary-quest.

Radio club to meet

The Calvert Amateur Radio Club, Inc. will hold an in-person and virtual meeting Thursday, Nov. 10, at the Harriet Brown Community Center on E. Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick. The club meets on the second Thursday of each month. Open to all amateur radio operators or prospective licensees. Email board@k3cal.org or go to www.K3CAL.org.

Arts market planned

Leonardtown will host its Fall/Holiday market 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Leonardtown Wharf, 22500 Washington St. in Leonardtown. Local artists and crafters. Go to www.coastalartsmarket.com/.

Airport market scheduled

Historic Sotterley will hold an airport farmer’s market 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, at 44200 Airport Road in California. Delicious and unique items made and grown locally. To see a vendor list, go to www.sotterley.org.

Radio club to meet

The Calvert Amateur Radio Club, Inc. will hold an in-person and virtual meeting Thursday, Dec. 8, at the Harriet Brown Community Center on E. Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick. The club meets on the second Thursday of each month. Board meeting is at 6:30 p.m. and members meeting at 7:30 p.m. Open to all amateur radio operators or prospective licensees. Email board@k3cal.org or go to www.K3CAL.org.

Airport market scheduled

Historic Sotterley will hold an airport farmer’s market 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, at 44200 Airport Road in California. Delicious and unique items made and grown locally. To see a vendor list, go to www.sotterley.org.

Board members needed

Your Infinite Pathways Foundation is looking for board members. Contact Kathryn Young at 240-443-0649 or kathryn.young@yourinfinitepathwaysfoundation.org.

MDOT holding freight questionnaire

The Maryland Department of Transportation is in the process of compiling freight-relevant needs and projects across Maryland’s five regions as part of the State Freight Plan and is seeking input from the public and freight stakeholders on these findings on statewide freight needs, priorities and strategies. To take the questionnaire, go to www.surveymonkey.com/r/W2NQTKG.

Women launch business league

The newly-launched Prince George’s County Women’s Business League will provide a supportive collaboration between professional women which will provide inspiration, referrals, relationships, and education. Email info@womensbusinessleague.com.

DNR seeking at-large nominees

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources Fishing and Boating Services is seeking qualified applicants to nominate for at-large seats on the Mid-Atlantic Fisheries Management Council. Three at-large seats will be expiring in August. Applicants should have fisheries experience (recreational, commercial, or otherrelevant expertise) and attend Mid-Atlantic Fisheries Management Council meetings along the Atlantic coast and associated duties. Contact Angel Willey at 410-456-0311, Ext. 2101 or angel.willey@maryland.gov.

Public input sought

The St. Mary’s Commission for Women is asking community members, victims, or friends to share their experiences about domestic violence and concerns. Contact 301-475-4200, Ext.1680 or go to www.facebook.com/StMarysCountyCommissionforWomen/.

Vaccinated volunteers needed

St. Mary’s County is looking for vaccinated volunteers for such roles as counselors, client facilitators and technology coordinators. Training is provided. Contact Dana Davis at 301-863-2561 or davisdj@comcast.net.