Lawrence County woman charged with homicide in ex-boyfriend's death

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Lawrence County woman is charged with homicide.

But according to the criminal complaint, she did not pull the trigger. State police say Nicole Schwartz was involved in the death of her ex-boyfriend, Frederick Orr.

According to the criminal complaint, Schwartz and her boyfriend picked up Orr in Butler County earlier this month. Orr did not know her new boyfriend was in the car.

Schwartz took Orr to Kelly Road, where the boyfriend made Orr get out of the car. He then shot him, according to the criminal complaint.

The boyfriend, known as "K" in the complaint, is on the run.