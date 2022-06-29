ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence County, PA

Lawrence County woman charged with homicide in ex-boyfriend's death

 2 days ago

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Lawrence County woman is charged with homicide.

But according to the criminal complaint, she did not pull the trigger. State police say Nicole Schwartz was involved in the death of her ex-boyfriend, Frederick Orr.

According to the criminal complaint, Schwartz and her boyfriend picked up Orr in Butler County earlier this month. Orr did not know her new boyfriend was in the car.

Schwartz took Orr to Kelly Road, where the boyfriend made Orr get out of the car. He then shot him, according to the criminal complaint.

The boyfriend, known as "K" in the complaint, is on the run.

CBS Pittsburgh

Man charged in Westmoreland County crime spree to stand trial

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) -  A local man accused in a bizarre crime spree will stand trial. Alex Kerestesy allegedly destroyed a hotel lobby, stole a cart full of items from a drug store and walked off with it wearing only his underwear. Kerestesy said he didn't mean any harm and has mental health issues. But police say he admitted to using drugs before the incidents."I just want to say this whole thing was just a misunderstanding. That's all I can say for now," he said heading into his preliminary hearing on robbery and assault charges after his alleged crime spree...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Man convicted of shooting, killing man in North Versailles in 2018 given life sentence

NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. — Darrel Hardy, the man convicted of shooting and killing 28-year-old Zack Moore, was sentenced to life in prison on Thursday. Moore was killed in North Versailles on July 8, 2018 at 5:44 a.m. Officers found him suffering with a gunshot wound to the head on East Pittsburgh McKeesport Boulevard near Dixon Avenue. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
NORTH VERSAILLES, PA
butlerradio.com

Another Arrest Made In Muddy Creek Twp. Shooting Death

Police have made another arrest in the shooting death of a man that happened earlier this month in Muddy Creek Township. We reported yesterday that 37-year-old Nicole Schwartz of Ellwood City was arrested in connection with the death of 32-year-old Frederick Orr. However, she told police that a man only known as the letter “K” was the person who pulled the trigger.
ELLWOOD CITY, PA
WFMJ.com

Reward offered for information on two Trumbull County arsons

The Division of State Fire Marshal Fire Explosion and Investigation Bureau are offering a reward to anyone who can provide information on the identities of two arson incidents in Trumbull County over the weekend. The first took place on Saturday, June 25 in Hubbard Township at a camper and the...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
explore venango

State Police Calls: Sheetz Parking Lot Encounter Leads to Drug Charges

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police responded to the following calls:. PSP Franklin filed criminal charges against an Erie man following an incident earlier last month. Police say the incident occurred during an encounter with a trooper and 41-year-old Kevin Donikowski, of Erie, on May 15, around...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

$90K worth of raw fentanyl seized, man arrested after bust in Ligonier Borough

About $90,000 worth of raw fentanyl in powder form was confiscated from a Cambria County man Tuesday after an arrest in Ligonier Borough, according to authorities. Cortez M. Haselrig, 25, who lives near Johnstown, is being held at Westmoreland County Prison on charges of drug possession, criminal use of a communication facility and resisting arrest. His bail was set at $500,000.
LIGONIER, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police investigating attempted carjacking at East Liberty Target

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating a carjacking at the Target store in Pittsburgh's East Liberty neighborhood. Police were called Thursday to the 6200 block of Penn Avenue around 7 p.m. for a report of a carjacking, Pittsburgh Public Safety said.The victim told police that two armed individuals demanded their vehicle. The two suspects hit another vehicle while leaving the parking lot in the victim's vehicle, Pittsburgh Public Safety said.The victim was not hurt, and both suspects fled on foot.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wisr680.com

Local Man Charged After Brush Fire Gets Out Of Control

A local man has been charged in connection with an out of control fire earlier this week in Jefferson Township. According to State Police, troopers were called out to a fire in the 100 block of Bonniebrook Road on Monday just before 11 p.m. An investigation determined that 57-year-old Kenneth...
BUTLER, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

State police seeking help to identify man who fled New Stanton traffic stop

State police are seeking the public’s help to identify a man who fled from a traffic stop earlier this month in New Stanton. Trooper James Daggett said he pulled over a black Honda near a West Byers Avenue hotel around 8:30 a.m. June 15 for a registration issue and illegal window tinting. His dash camera captured a few photographs of the man before the suspect fled the stop onto Interstate 70 westbound.
NEW STANTON, PA
