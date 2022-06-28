ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Long awaited West Coast flights from T.F. Green will have to wait longer

By Patrick Anderson, The Providence Journal
The Providence Journal
The Providence Journal
 3 days ago

Breeze Airways won't be flying from Providence to Los Angeles this year after all.

The startup budget airline confirmed Tuesday that it has "postponed" the start of three new routes out of Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport that were supposed to start this summer.

Previously: Breeze Airways offers first-ever nonstop flight from T.F. Green to West Coast

Among them were nonstops from Green to Los Angeles International Airport that were supposed to begin Wednesday and continue through Sept. 3. They would be the first scheduled direct flights between Providence and the West Coast.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mnVbZ_0gP7MFg700

Breeze spokesman Gareth Edmondson-Jones said Tuesday the airline now plans to begin the flights to Los Angeles on Feb. 1, 2023.

The Breeze postponements were first reported by Providence Business News.

Pleasant travel surprise: T.F. Green Airport volunteer talent is the first hint of Rhode Island's unexpected charms

Savannah and Columbus flights also postponed

Seasonal service to Savanah, Georgia, and Columbus, Ohio, was also postponed. Savanah will now start in February and Columbus next summer, Edmondson-Jones said.

"Like most airlines and airports around the country, we are experiencing issues with crew availability and supply chain constraints," he wrote in an email. "We’re deeply apologetic that we are impacting our guests’ summer travel plans. The actions were taken in advance to allow guests more time to make alternate travel arrangements and to ease delays and congestion leading to great disruption."

What if you already have a ticket to fly?

Anyone who already booked a seat on one of the postponed Breeze flights will receive a full refund and 10,000 Breeze frequent flier points.

That was cold comfort for travelers like Jean Barrett, who had booked a $200 ticket to from T.F. Green to Los Angeles departing July 9.  When Breeze canceled the route last Friday, the best flights she and her husband could find to get back home to California were $400 tickets flying out of Boston, she said.

"We had to pay twice as much on another airline due to the short time frame," she wrote in an email. "Given the chaos in the airline industry currently we opted for nonstop flights, which meant we couldn't fly out of Providence."

Hello, world: Overseas locales beckon as travel restrictions ease — if you can get there

Breeze Airways destinations from PVD

Breeze flies from Green to Pittsburgh, Charleston, South Carolina, and Norfolk, Virginia. The airline still plans to launch new flights from Providence to Richmond, Virginia, starting Thursday; and Jacksonville, Florida, starting Friday.

panderson@providencejournal.com

(401) 277-7384

On Twitter: @PatrickAnderso_

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Long awaited West Coast flights from T.F. Green will have to wait longer

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rimonthly.com

36 Fun Things to Do in Rhode Island this July

WHAT: Cirque du Soleil Crystal sure knows how to turn an ice arena into a lively frozen playground. Follow Crystal the misfit as she takes guests on a journey to self-discovery and into her wild imagination with other ambitious characters. Watch talented acrobats perform jaw-dropping stunts from incredible heights as Crystal and friends flip and glide on their ice skates. Thurs. and Fri. 7:30 p.m.; Sat. 3:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Sun. 1 p.m. $40–$180. Where: Dunkin’ Donuts Center, 1 La Salle Sq., Providence. more info: 331-6700, dunkindonutscenter.com.
NEWPORT, RI
independentri.com

Wickford residents, merchants celebrate distinction of ‘Best Historic Town in America’ award

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Why is history important? Some may say it helps us learn from past mistakes, or it allows us to continue traditions, or it helps us understand why we’re living the way we’re living. There’s no wrong answer and history is all in how we interpret it. But those living in North Kingstown are living among a plethora of history, and so much so, that Wickford has been named the Best Historic Small Town in America by USA Today.
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
California State
State
Virginia State
State
Georgia State
Providence, RI
Lifestyle
State
Florida State
State
South Carolina State
City
Providence, RI
State
Rhode Island State
WJAC TV

Turkey who hangs near Rhode Island Dunkin' is talk of the town

WEST GREENWICH, R.I. (WJAR) — Mick Buratczuk and his wife are regulars at a Dunkin' in West Greenwich, Rhode Island, and apparently so is a wild turkey. "He is something else," Buratczuk said. "I think it's neat, I think it's nice. People see him and it's nice to see wildlife like that who aren't afraid of humans."
WEST GREENWICH, RI
ABC6.com

Door smashed during break-in at Providence Bagel

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence Bagel shared a photo on social media Thursday morning of their glass front door smashed. The incident happened at the bagel shop’s North Main Street location. In the Instagram post, the business said that someone “decided to smash our door and steal some...
PROVIDENCE, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pittsburgh#Nonstop Flights#Boston#T F Green#Breeze Airways#Providence Business News
FUN 107

Fall River Chick-fil-A Ready to Start Serving the SouthCoast

After months of anticipation, the latest Chick-fil-A on the SouthCoast is officially ready to open. You've likely seen construction underway at SouthCoast Marketplace on William S. Canning Boulevard since the winter and wondered when all the amazing chicken nuggets and waffle fries would be coming your way. Well, that wait is finally over.
FALL RIVER, MA
GoLocalProv

Thirsty Beaver Announces Newest Rhode Island Location — See Where

The Thirsty Beaver empire continues to grow. The popular “hometown pub & grub” which originated in Cranston, is expanding into Westerly. Ed Brady — along with Jeff Quinlan and Victoria Millard — made the announcement Tuesday morning. “Our team at Dig In Dining & Entertainment is...
CRANSTON, RI
WPRI

Eye on RI: July 4th celebrations!

Bristol 4th of July- The Celebration officially starts on June 14th, Flag Day and concludes with the 2.5 mile Military, Civic and Firemen’s Parade on July 4th. Throughout the period following the Flag Day Ceremony numerous events are scheduled. They include a concert series at Independence Park, Fireworks, a Drum Corps Show, a Firefighters muster and a 4th of July Ball as well as many other events.
BRISTOL, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
johnstonsunrise.net

Garden City events bloom alongside summer weather

Garden City Center has a few tricks up its sleeves this summer to make visits to the outdoor shopping facility more than just a reason to stop and shop. As kids and parents played cornhole outside the center’s gazebo recently, Marketing Manager Faith Lockhart shared that the center is trying to make Garden City a place where people come to hang out.
ABC6.com

Pawtucket pool open to public this weekend

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Pawtucket is opening a pool this weekend thanks to an added amount of lifeguards. It was announced Wednesday that the Fairlawn Veterans Memorial Park Pool will be opened to the public. Efforts from the Public Safety Department to provide additional lifeguards this year. The Pawtucket...
PAWTUCKET, RI
ABC6.com

Portsmouth July 4th fireworks celebration canceled

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WLNE) — The Portsmouth Police Department announced Wednesday that an anticipated fireworks display on the Fourth of July was canceled. “Escobar family that the fireworks display at Escobar’s Farm slated for Monday July 4th have been cancelled,” wrote the department on Facebook. It wasn’t immediately...
whatsupnewp.com

Providence man claims $3 million Mega Millions Megaplier ticket

Rhode Island Lottery shared the news today regarding a couple of recent game-winning tickets. The $3 million Mega Millions Megaplier ticket from the January 25, 2022, drawing was claimed today by a man from Providence. The Quick Pick ticket matched five out of five numbers to win the standard prize payout of $1 million. However, since he purchased the Megaplier feature for an additional dollar, the $1 million prize was multiplied by three, the Megaplier number for that draw, to equal $3,000,000.
PROVIDENCE, RI
thebeveragejournal.com

Newport Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival Returns to Fort Adams

The third annual Newport Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival took place at Fort Adams State Park on May 14. Presented by Food Truck Festivals of America, the two-day festival featured eats from more than 30 of New England’s most popular food trucks along with more than 50 craft beers from local, regional and national craft breweries, many from within the Atlantic Beverage Distributors portfolio. The family-friendly outdoor festival also included yard games with dance music spun by local DJs throughout the afternoon.
NEWPORT, RI
The Providence Journal

The Providence Journal

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
804K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Providence, RI from The Providence Journal.

 http://providencejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy