Meet the Fall River woman who fostered 250 kids

Good morning, everyone! Hope you're enjoying National Camera Day today, a day when we celebrate what might be one of the most important inventions in modern history. Go snap a few photos today!

Arlene Omosefunmi has spent decades fostering hundreds of children and feeding many more. She said she can’t imagine her life any other way. Along with working at the Boys & Girls Club and Resiliency Preparatory School, Omosefunmi has been a foster mother for about 250 foster children over the past 23 years. Get to know this remarkable woman and what has driven her to care for so many.

Front-line city employees who worked through the COVID pandemic will be receiving one-time bonuses, funded by a $70 million federal appropriation through the American Rescue Plan Act. Who’s getting these payouts, why, and how much can they expect? Read on right here.

And many businesses claim to be LGBTQ+ friendly. Some just say it, some others mean it. That’s the sort of thing co-founders of the new Engayge social media platform, Somerset resident Jamie Gagnier and Dighton resident Maryellen “Rudy” Founds, had in mind when launching their new online venture earlier this month. The app helps LGBTQ+ people find each other, and connect with queer-friendly businesses. See how the app came together here.

Weather

Join us

Not one of our beloved digital subscribers yet? You can become one right now, and join the growing team of people dedicated to preserving great local news. It’s so easy -- go to HeraldNews.com/subscribenow and check out the options. For just a few cents a day, you get all-you-can-read local news, and you’ll be keeping local journalism alive in our community!

Check out all these stories and more at HeraldNews.com.