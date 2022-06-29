ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cypress, CA

Cypress police blotter, June 20 to June 26, 2022

By Katie Wiedel
oc-breeze.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe items shown below are selected from the logs of the Cypress Police Department. The police blotter is not a comprehensive listing of police-related incidents in the city, and no inference of guilt is implied in showing any item in the Cypress police blotter. June 20, 2022. Burglary –...

www.oc-breeze.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newsantaana.com

Santa Ana Code Enforcement hauled off 30 junk vehicles from a residence

On June 28, 2022, our Code Enforcement Division in conjunction with the Santa Ana Police Department’s Traffic Division completed a Public Nuisance Inspection and Abatement warrant for a residential property in our City. Who will you vote for in the OC 2nd Supervisorial District?. Over $6,700 in fines and...
SANTA ANA, CA
crimevoice.com

Orange County woman accused of stealing U-Haul with autistic man sitting in it

A woman is suspected of stealing a U-Haul Box truck that had a man with autism inside. Both the man and U-Haul have been located, but the suspect has not yet been identified. The incident took place at around 2:20 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22nd. While the caregiver of the man with autism was inside the Anaheim Department of Motor Vehicles on the 3100 block of West Lincoln Avenue, the U-Haul box truck the caregiver had rented was stolen. Inside the U-Haul was James Blackwood, a 63-year-old man with the mental age of a 4-year-old.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cypress, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Lincoln, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Cypress, CA
CBS LA

Man killed in fiery hit-and-run collision in Compton

The search for a hit-and-run driver in Compton continued Friday morning after they fled from what ended up being a fiery scene. Authorities were called to the crash site just after 10:30 p.m. at Alondra Boulevard and Petrolia Avenue, where they found a Nissan Altima engulfed in flames.The driver of that vehicle, a man, was pronounced dead at the scene. After investigation, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies were able to deduce that the victim and the suspect, behind the wheel of an unknown vehicle, were both heading in the same direction when a collision occurred, causing the Nissan to slam into a tree in the center divider of the road and burst into flames. Deputies had no information on the suspect or their vehicle. Compton Fire Department crews assisted with containing the fire. 
COMPTON, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Two Injured in Fiery Crash in Fullerton

Police are looking into the cause of a two-car fiery collision that early Friday in Fuillerton. The crash occurred just before 2:30 a.m. on Brookhurst Road, off of the 91 Freeway. One car was engulfed in flames as a result of the crash. The drivers of both vehicles were taken...
FULLERTON, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Blotter#Ps3 Ps4#Lincoln Bloomfield
NBC Los Angeles

Watch: Burglars Disable Alarm Systems at Three San Dimas Restaurants

Thieves temporarily disabled alarm systems and burglarized three restaurants in San Dimas. Surveillance video from early Sunday morning shows four men breaking into La Villa Kitchen. The burglars, wearing dark clothing and hoodies, entered the restaurant by smashing through the glass front door and used flashlights to search for valuable...
SAN DIMAS, CA
foxla.com

Arrest made in 91 Freeway road rage shooting: CHP

CORONA, Calif. - An arrest has been made in connection with a road rage shooting on the 91 Freeway, according to California Highway Patrol. The suspect, 20-year-old Brian Jimenez of Rialto, is believed responsible for the road rage shooting in Corona on June 23, CHP said. No injuries were reported.
CORONA, CA
onscene.tv

1977 RV Motorhome Burns on the Freeway | Buena Park

06.28.2022 | 10:39 PM | BUENA PARK – Orange County Fire Authority and California Highway Patrol, Santa Ana responded to a vehicle fire. When they arrived they found a fully involved 1977 RV. All occupants of the RV exited the vehicle safely. The fire took 15 minutes to knockdown. Fullerton and Buena Park Fire Department assisted with Mutual Aid. CHP did have 3 lanes of the freeway closed as fire fighters knocked down the fire. No more details are available. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
BUENA PARK, CA
KTLA

14 remain on the loose after robbery at Nordstrom in Century City: LAPD

Fourteen people got away after allegedly robbing the Nordstrom at Westfield Century City earlier this week, police said. Video posted on TikTok showed several males running out of the store carrying various objects and getting into awaiting vehicles. The incident was reported about 8:35 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The robbers […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
orangecountytribune.com

“Dead aunt” scam backfires

Preying on the kind hearts of people trying to help others is a “con game” that probably goes back to the Stone Age, and it’s still going on. However, on Wednesday the Garden Grove Police Department broke up of the newer hustles, panhandling for money for a non-existent funeral.
GARDEN GROVE, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Woman injured in hit-and-run

A hit-and-run accident critically injured a woman Wednesday morning in Westminster. According to the WPD, the incident took place in the area of Klamath Drive and Iroquois Road after 6 a.m. Officers were dispatched to a investigate a report of a woman lying in the roadway. Arriving officers determined she...
WESTMINSTER, CA
KTLA

Woman found shot dead by train tracks in Commerce

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a woman was killed and a man was injured in a shooting in the City of Commerce Wednesday afternoon. Around 3:35 p.m., sheriff’s deputies arrived to the scene, which was located on the 5600 block of Randolph Street behind several local businesses. Deputies found a woman […]
COMMERCE, CA
CBS LA

30 junked vehicles removed from front, back yards of Santa Ana home

Thirty junked vehicles were removed Tuesday from a Santa Ana home by officers from the city's code enforcement division and police department.City officials say they had received several complaints and issued several notices of violations and more than $6,700 in fines over the property being used as a junkyard and storage facility.Images released by the City of Santa Ana showed several SUVs and at least one work truck parked in front of the home, and what appeared to be at least a dozen motorcycles being taken away on three flatbed trucks. Vehicles were removed from both the front yard and backyard, according to the city."The Code Enforcement Division provided relief to the neighborhood affected by this case and continues to work closely within the community to protect public health, safety, and welfare," officials said in a statement.
SANTA ANA, CA
onscene.tv

Suspected DUI Driver Crashes Into Building | Anaheim

06.27.2022 | 10:04 PM | ANAHEIM (CNS) – The driver of a car that crashed into a building near Angel Stadium Monday evening was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. Anaheim Police Department officers were called at approximately 10:04 p.m. to 2130 Orangegrove Ave., west of the...
ANAHEIM, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy