Lincoln Academy in Beloit releases year-end metrics that show student growth

BELOIT

The Lincoln Academy in Beloit is reporting schoolwide student growth in math and reading metrics.

The Lincoln Academy Governance Board and administration teams reviewed the results of second semester Measures of Academic Program testing and noted the growth, according to a school release.

The test measures reading and math growth, the school says. The Lincoln Academy reported that the second semester saw a 146% growth rate in math and 116% in reading, with a 100% growth rate equal to one year of growth, according to the release. The progress measured in testing is compared to projected growth students are expected to achieve during the academic year.

“TLA is built upon a belief that all children are capable of high level learning,” said Kristi Cole, the school’s chief executive officer, in the release. “Our goal when we opened this school was to ensure that scholars are grade level within three years of enrollment. In order to achieve that goal, it will be important to see more than 100% growth each year. Our target is to achieve at least 100%.”

In May, 73% of students achieved their goal in math and 58% of students hit their reading goals.

“First semester MAP data and instructional analysis informed our instructional strategies for the second semester, including an increased focus on reading interventions and improved use of individual data for the What I Need (WIN) Time that was built into each school day and supports individualized scholar work,” said Kari Flitz, the academy’s chief instructional officer, in the release.

The second semester results showed that 57% of students were proficient in foundational reading skills and exceeded the school’s first-year goal of 40% of students achieving this benchmark, according to the release.

The academy metrics also included a 98% passing rate on the high school civic exam, a Department of Public Instruction graduation requirement; a 94% student attendance rate for the year; and a variety of career exploration data points that are associated with the completion of college and career readiness.

“We are so thankful for the many community business and education partners who have invested in supporting our scholars in learning about different careers and exploring their career interests this year,” said Laura Benisch, director of career planning and partnerships, in the news release.