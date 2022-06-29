ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Derby’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

SACRAMENTO (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the California Lottery’s “Daily Derby” game were:

1st:4 Big Ben-2nd:11 Money Bags-3rd:1 Gold Rush, Race Time: 1:45.72

(1st: 4 Big Ben, 2nd: 11 Money Bags, 3rd: 1 Gold Rush; Race Time: one: 45.72)

Estimated jackpot: $59,000

¶ To win the grand prize, ticket-holders must match in exact order the winning race time and the first, second and third place horses. Lesser prizes are given to ticket-holders who correctly match other horses or race times.

