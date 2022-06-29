ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Is The Scariest Roller Coaster In All Of New York State?

Kaylin
 3 days ago
Have you ever wanted to the ride the scariest roller coaster in all of New York State? Take a ride on the Coney Island Cyclone. The Coney Island Cyclone is a wooden roller coaster at Luna Park in Coney Island. For those that don't know, Coney Island is located in Brooklyn....

