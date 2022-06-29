What Is The Scariest Roller Coaster In All Of New York State?

Western New York has become the "Hollywood of the East" over the past couple years. They're always looking for actors...but this project isn't for a movie or TV show. If you're an actor, even if you're not a good actor, the Erie County Department of Health is looking for your help on a project that they have coming up in August. The good news is that it's on a Saturday so you might actually be available for it. But if you're hoping to get famous from it, that's probably not going to happen. This isn't for a TV show or a movie. This is to help your community. They're looking for actors to play victims for a first responder/emergency services disaster drill.

ERIE COUNTY, NY ・ 11 HOURS AGO