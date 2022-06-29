ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Authorities offer rewards to help find drugs, drug suppliers, and human trafficking in Brazos Valley

 3 days ago
BRYAN, Texas — The Brazos County Crime Stoppers will be a part of the new Texas Stash House Rewards Program to help catch drug dealers' suppliers and human trafficking. The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) said the...

kwhi.com

FIVE ARRESTED BY BRENHAM POLICE THURSDAY

Brenham police made five arrests on Thursday. Around 8:45 a.m., officers stopped a Toyota 4Runner SUV for no front license plate in the 2700 block of South Market Street. The driver, 34-year-old Derek Thomas of Houston, was placed in custody for Possession of Marijuana under 2oz and Possession of a Dangerous Drug.
BRENHAM, TX
KAGS

College Station man found guilty for the negligence of woman drowning

BRYAN, Texas — Ovie Lesley Powell II, 44, was founded guilty on June 29 and sentenced on June 30 for the criminally negligent homicide of 30-year-old Olivia Paige Sweeney. Burleson county said Powell was sentenced to one year in state jail and two years probation. In July 2020, Sweeney was found unresponsive in Birch Creek State Park Lake.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 07/01/2022

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX -- Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 7-01-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 6-28-2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT...
wtaw.com

Bryan Police Arrest More People Who Are Accused Of Trying To Illegally Get Money From Banks

Bryan police arrest two women on charges of attempting to cash forged checks on the account of someone who died last year. According to the BPD arrest report, one of the women took a checkbook belonging to boyfriend’s late grandmother. Officers responded to a call from a local bank reporting the second woman was in the drive thru for the second time attempting to cash a check for $947 dollars. That led to the arrests of the girlfriend, 28 year old Megan Gandy of Somerville, and the woman in the drive-thru, 28 year old Caralina Carter of Bryan.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Teenager reported missing in Brazos County

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A 16-year-old Brazos County teenager went missing on Saturday, June 25. The Amber Alert Network of the Brazos Valley says Natalie Patranella was last seen in the 4900 block of Cole Lane, near Highway 30 in Brazos County. Authorities believe that she might still be...
kwhi.com

ONE ARRESTED IN AUSTIN CO. METH TRAFFICKING INVESTIGATION

An early-morning operation at a motel in Sealy resulted in an arrest on multiple drug charges. Around 5 a.m. Wednesday, the Austin County-led Westside Narcotics Task Force executed a search and arrest warrant at the Countryside Inn in the 2000 block of Highway 36. The operation was the culmination of an investigation involving methamphetamine trafficking.
AUSTIN COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

College Station PD arrest teens accused of vandalizing homes

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station Police say they have arrested three teenagers who have been vandalizing homes since April. Randall Patton first reported suspicious activity after the group was reportedly causing damage to his neighbor’s home that was being built. “I saw one of them throwing something...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
CBS DFW

77-year-old wanted for indecency with a child arrested at Texas-Mexico border

MISSION, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — U.S. Customs officers arrested a 77-year-old man wanted for two counts of indecency with a child at the Texas-Mexico border. On June 26, Jesus Maria Velazquez Guerra was taken into custody at the Anzalduas International Bridge. He's a Mexican citizen and lawful permanent U.S. resident from Lasara, Texas. "CBP is committed to bringing those wanted individuals in to face their day in court, especially those wanted for heinous crimes such as sexual offenses against children," said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Port of Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas.Velazquez Guerra had an active arrest warrant from Willacy County Sheriff's Office, and an outstanding warrant stemming from allegations from an incident earlier in June. A Mission police officer arrived to take custody of Velazquez Guerra and transported him to the county jail.Indecency with a child is a second-degree felony in the State of Texas.
MISSION, TX
KBTX.com

Dog ejected from vehicle during rollover crash on eastbound SH 21 in Bryan.

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Around 1pm Friday, a 2013 Toyota traveling east on State Highway 21 in Bryan lost control and entered the median before rolling multiple times and landing upright in the westbound lanes. The driver sustained incapacitating injuries was transported to St Joseph’s Hospital in Bryan. A dog riding in the car was ejected but was still alive when officers arrived on scene. The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating.
BRYAN, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

Beware, Card Skimmers Back at Gas Pumps in Temple, Texas

You've probably heard warnings about credit card skimmers stealing information, right? On top of gas prices rising, paying at the pump can be more risky than ever to your bank account in Central Texas. On a local neighborhood Facebook page, a recent post detailed how a visit to a Temple,...
TEMPLE, TX
KCEN

The City of Killeen, Fort Hood will collaborate animal services

KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen and Fort Hood will collaborate their efforts in animal services for the city, according to reports. On June 29, representatives from the city and Fort Hood gathered at the III Corps Headquarters to formally sign the Intergovernmental Support Agreement (IGSA), as stated by the city.
KILLEEN, TX
kwhi.com

TWO PEOPLE ARRESTED TUESDAY

Two people were arrested in separate incidents Tuesday. Brenham Police report that Tuesday afternoon at 2:45, Cpl. Dudenhoeffer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by a subject he knew to currently have an open felony warrant. Cpl. Dudenhoeffer made contact with the driver, Jerome Rios, 46 of Brenham, and took him into custody on warrant for Possession of Controlled Substance out of Waller County. A subsequent search of Rios’ person revealed that he was in possession of suspected methamphetamines and received a new charge for Possession of Controlled Substance. Rios was transported and booked into the Washington County Jail.
BRENHAM, TX
Click2Houston.com

Keeping kids safe in the water with free swim lessons

HOUSTON – As we know, a great way to beat the heat is by jumping into a pool, lake, or even the bay. Sadly, it’s during the summertime that drowning is a leading cause of accidental death for children younger than five. According to the Texas Department of...
HOUSTON, TX
12newsnow.com

4 Louisiana men arrested after catalytic converter theft at Chick-Fil-A in Baytown

BAYTOWN, Texas — Four men from Louisiana were arrested after a catalytic converter theft at a Baytown restaurant. It happened on Sunday, June 26, 2022. Chambers County deputies responded to a Chick-Fil-A located at State Highway 46 and Interstate 10 in Baytown shortly after 4 a.m., after receiving a call about a catalytic converter theft in progress.
