GEORGETOWN — Georgetown County Council approved a plan June 28 to spend the second of the county's two $6 million allocations under the federal American Rescue Plan. The money is part of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan passed a year ago to stimulate the economy hurt by the COVID pandemic. Counties and cities have until Dec. 31, 2024, to decide how to use their funding, and until Dec. 31, 2026, to spend it.

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO