The Good Guys SCRAPS facial recognition in its stores after massive customer backlash - so will Kmart and Bunnings follow in its footsteps?

By David Southwell
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

The Good Guys will stop using facial recognition cameras after massive public backlash that saw concerned customers flood the privacy watchdog with complaints.

The home appliances chain said on Tuesday it was suspending the use of facial recognition in their store surveillance, pending a ruling from the Office of the Australian Information Commissioner on whether the use of the technology is permitted under The Privacy Act.

Consumer group Choice made a complaint to the agency after it discovered facial recognition, which captures 'faceprints' of people to uniquely identify them, was being used by Bunnings, Kmart and The Good Guys and customers were largely unaware.

White goods retailer The Good Guys has suspended its use of facial recognition technology as a privacy watchdog looks into a complaint about its potential privacy implications 

The Good Guys said it had paused a five-month trial in two Melbourne stores, Maribyrnong and Brighton.

'The Good Guys take the confidentiality of personal information extremely seriously and remains confident that the trial complied with all applicable laws,' a spokesperson said.

'The technology was solely used to review incidents of theft, and for the purposes of customer and team member safety and wellbeing.'

Kmart has signs at the front of stores which inform customers that facial recognition technology is used

Choice campaigns and policy adviser Amy Pereira welcomed the move by The Good Guys and said the community backlash against the use of facial recognition had been 'overwhelming'.

'This is an important step in the right direction for The Good Guys, and a decision we know reflects community expectations,' Ms Pereira said.

'Following our investigation, we have had an overwhelming response from the Australian community saying clearly they do not want this kind of technology used in retail stores.

'People who shop at The Good Guys will be pleased to know they're now able to do their shopping without this intrusive technology monitoring them.'

Despite the entrance signs and advice on Kmart's website, a Choice survey found that 76 per cent of shoppers were unaware that facial recognition technology is being used 

Ms Pereira called on Kmart and Bunnings to stop 'lagging' and 'stop the unethical and unnecessary use of facial recognition'.

However, both retailers defended their use of the technology.

'At Kmart we are trialling facial recognition in a small number of stores for the limited purposes of safety and loss prevention (such as reducing refund fraud),' a spokesperson said.

'We are committed to keeping personal information private and protected in compliance with privacy law.

'We make our customers aware of facial recognition through our conditions of entry signage in participating stores and through our Kmart privacy policy.'

Bunnings continues to use facial recognition technology and has defended the controversial technology by saying it helps protect the safety of staff and customers 

Bunnings also said it was pressing ahead with using the technology.

In defending its use, the store placed the emphasis on safety rather than theft prevention.

'In recent years, we've seen an increase in the number of challenging interactions our team have had to handle in our stores,' a Bunnings spokesperson said.

'This technology is an important tool in helping us to prevent repeat abuse and threatening behaviour towards our team and customers.'

WHICH RETAILERS ARE USING FACIAL RECOGNITION TECHNOLOGY?

Consumer group Choice investigated which Aussie retailers used facial recognition technology.

Kmart, Bunnings and The Good Guys were all found to use the system, out of 25 retailers investigated.

The system uses CCTV to create profiles of shoppers' faces.

A person's unique facial features are captured to create a 'faceprint'.

Retailers say the measures are in place to prevent theft and to protect staff.

Choice's investigation looked into 25 Aussie retailers and found the three were analysing footage to capture shoppers' unique facial features.

Choice consumer data advocate Kate Bower blasted the system as 'a completely inappropriate and unnecessary use of the technology'.

'Using facial recognition technology in this way is similar to Kmart, Bunnings or The Good Guys collecting your fingerprints or DNA every time you shop,' she said.

'Businesses using invasive technologies to capture their customers' sensitive biometric information is unethical and is a sure way to erode consumer trust.'

In a survey of 1034 Australian households, Choice found that 76 per cent weren't aware their faces were being used in this way.

Ms Bower said that both Kmart and Bunnings have signs at the front of stores which inform customers of the use of the technology.

'However, discreet signage and online privacy policies are not nearly enough to adequately inform shoppers that this controversial technology is in use,' she said.

'The technology is capturing highly personal data from customers, including infants and children.'

