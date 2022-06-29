The Good Guys SCRAPS facial recognition in its stores after massive customer backlash - so will Kmart and Bunnings follow in its footsteps?

The Good Guys will stop using facial recognition cameras after massive public backlash that saw concerned customers flood the privacy watchdog with complaints.

The home appliances chain said on Tuesday it was suspending the use of facial recognition in their store surveillance, pending a ruling from the Office of the Australian Information Commissioner on whether the use of the technology is permitted under The Privacy Act.

Consumer group Choice made a complaint to the agency after it discovered facial recognition, which captures 'faceprints' of people to uniquely identify them, was being used by Bunnings, Kmart and The Good Guys and customers were largely unaware.

The Good Guys said it had paused a five-month trial in two Melbourne stores, Maribyrnong and Brighton.

'The Good Guys take the confidentiality of personal information extremely seriously and remains confident that the trial complied with all applicable laws,' a spokesperson said.

'The technology was solely used to review incidents of theft, and for the purposes of customer and team member safety and wellbeing.'

Choice campaigns and policy adviser Amy Pereira welcomed the move by The Good Guys and said the community backlash against the use of facial recognition had been 'overwhelming'.

'This is an important step in the right direction for The Good Guys, and a decision we know reflects community expectations,' Ms Pereira said.

'Following our investigation, we have had an overwhelming response from the Australian community saying clearly they do not want this kind of technology used in retail stores.

'People who shop at The Good Guys will be pleased to know they're now able to do their shopping without this intrusive technology monitoring them.'

Ms Pereira called on Kmart and Bunnings to stop 'lagging' and 'stop the unethical and unnecessary use of facial recognition'.

However, both retailers defended their use of the technology.

'At Kmart we are trialling facial recognition in a small number of stores for the limited purposes of safety and loss prevention (such as reducing refund fraud),' a spokesperson said.

'We are committed to keeping personal information private and protected in compliance with privacy law.

'We make our customers aware of facial recognition through our conditions of entry signage in participating stores and through our Kmart privacy policy.'

Bunnings also said it was pressing ahead with using the technology.

In defending its use, the store placed the emphasis on safety rather than theft prevention.

'In recent years, we've seen an increase in the number of challenging interactions our team have had to handle in our stores,' a Bunnings spokesperson said.

'This technology is an important tool in helping us to prevent repeat abuse and threatening behaviour towards our team and customers.'

