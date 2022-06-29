ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee Vols football quarterback Hendon Hooker on Cedric Tillman, Bru McCoy

By Koki Riley, Knoxville News Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
 3 days ago

THIBODAUX, La.  — Last year's spring game was when something started to click between Hendon Hooker and Cedric Tillman .

At the time, the odds of their bond becoming the driving force behind Tennessee's  offense were little to none. Hooker had just transferred from Virginia Tech and wasn't even the starting quarterback. Tillman had only eight career receptions in three seasons.

And yet, the duo became the reason behind Tennessee's top 10 scoring offense. Hooker became the starter by Week 3 and completed 68% of his passes with a career-high NFL passer rating of 129.1, while Tillman caught 64 passes for 1,081 yards.

"When game time came around, it just translated," Hooker said last week at the Manning Passing Academy. "And all through camp, Cedric and I were just connecting, so just building that on the field and off the field. Our relationship was awesome."

Now entrenched as the starter, Hooker is back for one more season and feeling even more confident in the chemistry he is developing with the pieces around him, not just Tillman.

"I feel like everybody moving forward that's returning has a great chemistry," Hooker said.

The Vols bring a lot of key contributors back to an offense that averaged 39.3 points last season — the seventh-best mark in the nation.

PRUITT ON HEUPEL: Why Jeremy Pruitt is singing the praises of Tennessee football under Josh Heupel

JOSH HEUPEL OFFENSE: Why Josh Heupel's offense for Tennessee football could lead nation in scoring | Adams

Along with Tillman, junior Jalin Hyatt returns at receiver while Jacob Warren and Princeton Fant are back at tight end. But more importantly, most of the offensive line is intact from last year's group. Left tackle Cade Mays is off to the NFL, but starters Darnell Wright, Cooper Mays, Jerome Carvin and Javontez Spraggins are returning.

The group was solid in pass protection last year, and Hooker anticipates that they'll improve on that mark. According to PFF, Hooker was pressured on 31.1% of his dropbacks last season, a lower rate than what Arkansas' KJ Jefferson and Alabama's Bryce Young dealt with.

"My offensive line has been working cohesively to just get better, from the left to the right," Hooker said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0goBza_0gP7JfXW00

But not everybody is back from last year's explosive offense. Hooker's No. 2 receiver Velus Jones Jr. was drafted and running back Tiyon Evans transferred to Louisville.

To fill the voids, Tennessee was active in the transfer portal. Although much of its activity was to fill up defensive holes, the Vols still added a potential big target at wide receiver with  Southern Cal transfer Bru McCoy.

McCoy sat out his sophomore season after being accused and arrested of domestic assault. The case was eventually dropped, but McCoy left the Trojans for a second time anyway — in 2019 he departed Southern Cal and went to Texas briefly before returning.

Since he had already used his free transfer, McCoy will need a waiver from the NCAA in order to play this season. If he does receive it, he could be a big boost to Tennessee's stellar offense. McCoy is a former five-star recruit and the No. 9 player in the nation out of Mater Dei High School in California.

"Bru (has a) big catch radius, great hands, is very smart, very knowledgeable of the game," Hooker said. "He works extremely hard. He comes in every day to take care of his body. ... He takes it seriously. He wants to be a pro about things, and that's how we expect him to be."

UT STADIUM RENOVATIONS: Newly revealed Neyland Stadium renovations will cater to Tennessee football fans. Here's how.

Tennessee had one of the best offenses in the nation last season, despite being in the most difficult conference in college football. Among SEC teams, the Vols trailed only Alabama in points while finishing second in the conference in rushing yards per game and third in total yards.

With the majority of their offensive line and weapons, like Tillman, under coach Josh Hepuel's command, Hooker is excited to lead the offense one more season.

"Us all just coming together and having great chemistry ... is going to be ready to take our game to the next level on the field," Hooker said.

Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser and the USA TODAY Sports South Region. Email him at kriley@theadvertiser.com and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Tennessee Vols football quarterback Hendon Hooker on Cedric Tillman, Bru McCoy

