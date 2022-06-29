ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

After a delay, second Harvest restaurant will open in downtown Knoxville this fall

By Keenan Thomas, Knoxville News Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
 3 days ago

When Wicked Chicken closed on South Gay Street, signs went up saying a new concept would be in place this spring.

But the owners of Harvest are taking the time to get their remodel just right before opening to customers that are used to the precedent set by the existing Bearden location and those who will be new to the chef-driven concept when it opens downtown.

"We've had to be more patient than we would have liked to have been. But ultimately, we're building a restaurant to be here for the next 20-plus years. So, if it takes us a couple of extra months right now, we can handle that," said Josh James, director of operations.

New: Finally, something fresh is coming to Marble City Market from familiar food hall faces

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36lfvu_0gP7Jeen00

The second branch of Harvest will open this fall at 141 S. Gay St. The space was previously occupied by Wicked Chicken before its closure , and all the restaurants are part of Nama Hospitality, which operates Nama and Koyo nearby.

With its tagline "Land, sea, and vine," James said the kitchen will carefully source its ingredients.

"We use a particular choice of beef that's corn fed, grass-finished, very high-quality product," James said. "We use fresh seafood. Whatever's flown in, we buy through several purveyors to make sure that we get the freshest options out there. And then vine, that can be whether you don't want olives and grapes or just wine itself."

The menu is based on the season, as they build meals around ingredients they can freshly source. Along with that, it's chef-driven, meaning that they let the chefs be creative in the dishes they craft.

Going to the beach?: 16 stops for food, sites, and shopping between Knoxville and the ocean

Chef Chris Bowman from the Bearden location will serve as culinary director at both restaurants while chef Victor Hobbs will be the on-site chef at Harvest Downtown.

"Harvest was really where we started letting our chefs cook, and we found that that was just a really beautiful thing," James said. "We found out when these great creative minds – these artists – when they get to do what they love to do and get their hands on fresh, cool ingredients that they will blow your mind and your taste buds in the process."

Ultimately, customers influence the restaurant. Chefs cater to what diners want based on their interactions. Part of the wine list at the Bearden location was built around people's preferences.

"So not only will this experienced team help make this awesome, the people that eat here will be able to help us to define what this restaurant is, as well," James said.

Waiting for harvesting season

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MwDLY_0gP7Jeen00

Despite some challenges, Harvest is planning on opening this fall between August and September, in time for the harvest season.

Along with the pandemic, opening a restaurant became harder. Restaurants continue to close, the supply chain still has issues , and getting refurbishments complete is met with delay upon delay. But through the ups and downs, Harvest is getting closer and closer to opening its doors.

"It's been an adventure," James said. "Just like many businesses that have opened during and post the COVID-19 pandemic, the supply chain just isn't what it used to be. So it's been very important to us that we take our time and do things right, and don't cut any corners."

They've had to wait in order to get everything situated. But James said that they wanted to do it right, so they've held off on opening until everything met the quality that they wanted. From reupholstered booths to a gold countertop, they've revamped the former Wicked Chicken into something new.

"We just have been patiently waiting to get vendors lined up, to get permits pulled, to get the right people doing the right things, get the right products. All the furniture coming in has been custom sourced. There's a method of madness to all of it," James said.

"We've got our team ready to deploy, we've just got to get the kitchen set back up. They gotta have a space to cook in," James said.

James thinks that Harvest will be unlike anything else on Gay Street.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2emIvE_0gP7Jeen00

Keep on trucking

Although it's taking over the Wicked Chicken location, the restaurant's legacy isn't totally gone. James said that they will operate a Wicked Chicken food truck in Farragut.

"Its current home will be as a resident food truck at 35 North in Farragut. So it'll be a licensed location of Wicked Chicken there," James said. "We're excited that it's still around and still serving great chicken."

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: After a delay, second Harvest restaurant will open in downtown Knoxville this fall

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wvlt.tv

New shops open in Pigeon Forge shopping complex

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Pigeon Forge shopping complex has new life with several new shops that have opened. The Shops at Pigeon Forge are locally owned and operated. For many, it is a dream come true to own a business in Pigeon Forge. You can shop some of...
PIGEON FORGE, TN
WATE

Something for every palate at Marble City Market

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – With 11 restaurants and more coming soon all under one roof, Marble City Market offers options, entertainment, and a full bar to enjoy with friends and family. With a large outdoor patio space, multiple top golf booths, 11 restaurants to choose from, and a full...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

McMinn County Mexican restaurant earns lowest score

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A dozen violations at the lowest scoring restaurant in this week’s health inspection reports. The McMinn County restaurant earned a 74, which is just above failing. Mexi-wing, 112 N. White Street, Athens — Grade: 74, Follow-up Grade: 93. The inspector writes the person...
MCMINN COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Food & Drinks
Knoxville, TN
Lifestyle
Knoxville, TN
Food & Drinks
City
Knoxville, TN
City
Farragut, TN
Knoxville, TN
Restaurants
Tennessee State
Tennessee Restaurants
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
visitmysmokies.com

Explore Downtown Sevierville: Top 6 Places to Visit

If you’ve never taken the time to explore downtown Sevierville, it’s worth a visit on your next vacation in the Smoky Mountains. The streets are calmer than those of downtown Gatlinburg, and the area has plenty of delicious restaurants, boutiques, specialty shops, and more waiting for you to visit. Whether you want to enjoy a meal, get some shopping done, or get pampered at a salon, you can do it all in Sevierville. Here are the top 6 places to visit in downtown Sevierville:
SEVIERVILLE, TN
franchising.com

SUPER CHIX® Opens In Knoxville Tennessee

June 30, 2022 // Franchising.com // Salt Lake City, UT. - SUPER CHIX® is pleased to announce the opening of its first restaurant in Tennessee in Knoxville. The new SUPER CHIX® restaurant is located in the Crown Pointe Shopping Center, 6672 Clinton Hwy, Ste. 102, Knoxville, TN 37912. “The Crown Pointe Shopping Center is the perfect location for the new SUPER CHIX® thanks to its easy accessibility and location in this prominent shopping center just north of Clinton Hwy. Knoxville is a great town with solid businesses and a vibrant, loyal, and fun community with its college-town feel. Students and residents in the surrounding community, as well as travelers, have a new great choice for a fresh, superior-quality fast-casual lunch with healthy options, and dinner guests will discover a new quality eatery they can enjoy with family and friends. Congratulations to the SUPER CHIX® franchisees HP Patel, JT Patel and operating principal, David Shadwick, for their first SUPER CHIX® restaurant and the Knoxville team led by Manager Shannon Thomas and their team for their first SUPER CHIX® opening,” said Darryl Neider, CEO of SUPER CHIX®.
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh James
WATE

Pet of the week: Bandit

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – This ‘wild’ feline is ready to play with you. The Humane Society of Tennessee Valley is needing your help to give their residents good homes. Bandit is 10 weeks old and already lives up to his name. If you are looking for a cat to run you wild during the day and wind down with you at night, he is for you. Bandit is just one of many animals looking to find their forever home.
PETS
WBIR

Broadway viaduct on track to meet August 31 due date

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A bridge that has stayed closed for years as construction work continued may soon reopen. The Tennessee Department of Transportation said that it was still on track to meet the August 31 due date. On Nov. 4, 2019, the Broadway Viaduct was closed to all traffic...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

First dog park opens under Knox Neighborhood Dog Parks Plan

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs, Randy Boyd and other community leaders are gathering to officially open Knox County’s newest dog park. The public is invited to attend a ceremonial ribbon cutting at the new Beverly Park Dog Park at 10 a.m. Wednesday. The county plans to build another four dog parks […]
KNOX COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Second Harvest#Harvesting#Food Truck#Food Drink#Nama And Koyo
WBIR

Miss Olivia's Table closing after nearly 20 years

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — She's known for her chicken salad, sweet tea, and southern hospitality. You may also know Miss Olivia as a cooking guest on Live at Five at Four. After over 19 years, she is closing her Maryville restaurant, 'Miss Olivia's Table.'. Located in an old house on...
MARYVILLE, TN
WATE

Young-Williams in need of fosters before July 4th

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Young-Williams Animal Center is asking for help to temporarily take care of dogs in their care. As of June 30, the shelter is at critical capacity, and they’re expecting more animals to come in over the next week during the July 4th holiday. “With...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Dog Tethering Ordinance Follow-Up

Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for a missing man from Johnson City. Airport Roade helps a community in Roane County get to Rockwood in nearly ten minutes. It has been closed for nearly three months and now the community is working to get it fixed for safety and convenience.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wvlt.tv

SVFD: Barn on fire in Seymour

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Friday, Seymour Volunteer Fire Department crews responded to calls about a barn on fire in Seymour on the 700 block of Porter Field Gap Road, according to Fire Chief John Lisenbigler. No livestock or people were involved as the barn was unoccupied at the time,...
SEYMOUR, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Seafood
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
wvlt.tv

Couple sues Dollywood Splash Country after woman injured in slide, documents say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A couple is suing the Dollywood company after a woman was injured on the Mountain Scream waterslide at Splash Country, court documents obtained by WVLT News said. According to the documents, on July 10, 2021, Monica Jemison and Bernard Jemison were at Splash Country riding the...
allaccess.com

Joey Tack Joins WIVK/Knoxville For Mornings

JOEY TACK is the new morning host at CUMULUS Country WIVK/KNOXVILLE, TN, effective JULY 11th. He succeeds the recently departed TONY RANDALL and KRIS ROCHESTER (NET NEWS 6/29). A co-host for TACK is being sought. TACK previously spent 15 years in the KNOXVILLE market, working at Top 40/Rhythmic WKHT (HOT...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
326K+
Views
ABOUT

News, crime, weather, photos, video, University of Tennessee, Tennessee Vols football, and sports for Knoxville, Tennessee, from the Knoxville News Sentinel.

 http://knoxnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy