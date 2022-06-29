Tennessee Smokies throw a combined no-hitter against Rocket City Trash Pandas

KODAK — As the Double-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs, “Go Cubs Go” rings around Smokies Stadium after every win, but the crowd’s roar at the last out was for more than just a late June victory.

The Tennessee Smokies pulled off a combined no-hitter against the Rocket City Trash Pandas in a 2-0 win on Tuesday night in a speed-run game that clocked in at one hour and 57 minutes.

Anderson Espinoza started with five innings of stellar work, striking out seven and throwing just 72 pitches. This was his fourth appearance for the Smokies since making his MLB debut with the Cubs on May 30 and by far his best start of the 2022 season.

“I feel so proud, it was a very special night,” Espinoza said. “This is the first time I pitched a no-hitter in the minor leagues. After I threw my five innings, I couldn’t help but think about it. Thank God it actually happened.”

Espinoza was followed by Samuel Reyes, who faced seven batters in two innings of work and struck out three. Brian King was brought in for the eighth inning and Nicholas Padilla closed out the Pandas, an affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels, in the ninth.

“It was great to see (Espinoza) go out there and put it together for five strong innings,” pitching coach Jamie Vermilyea said. “Then the bullpen picking him up and finishing it off, it's awesome. We’re starting the second half of the season off right.”

It’s the Smokies’ second combined no-hitter of the season, the first coming on May 11 against the Montgomery Biscuits in a 5-0 win.

Second baseman Jake Slaughter opened the scoring with a line-drive home run to left field in the bottom of the first, his ninth of the season. Bryce Ball doubled the lead in the second with a single up the middle to drive in center fielder Alexander Canario.

The Smokies (38-32) held the Trash Pandas (41-29), leaders of the Southern League North Division, to just four baserunners, three by walks and one hit by pitch. They are now three games behind Rocket City in the division standings with five games remaining in the series.

Alberto Camargo is a sports intern with the Knoxville-News Sentinel. Contact him at acamargo@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter @albaretoe .

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Tennessee Smokies throw a combined no-hitter against Rocket City Trash Pandas