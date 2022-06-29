Tampa Fire Rescue Battled Apartment Blaze On W. Kansas Ave.

TAMPA, Fla. – Tampa Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire on the 2000 block of W. Kansas Ave. at 2:30 pm.

Fire officials say that Engine 15 arrived first to the Kansas Ave. Apartments with smoke showing from the roof. The fire seems to have originated on the roof, according to officials.

Firefighters blasted the roof from all angles extinguishing the fire.

“A primary and secondary search was completed with occupants inside the structure having been evacuated,” said TFR. “There were no injuries to firefighters or civilians reported at the scene. The American Red Cross was contacted to assist the residents in the five affected units.”

TFR fire investigators were on the scene and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

