Employees at a Fairbanks power tool store on attempted on Friday to stop a man who had stolen a bandsaw kit from their store. By the time employees caught up with the man, he was already on his bicycle fleeing the scene. Employees chased him down and while attempting to recover the merchandise from the man, the suspect grabbed a holstered firearm from his backpack and tried removing the gun from the holster, according to the report by the Alaska Department of Public Safety.

FAIRBANKS, AK ・ 4 DAYS AGO