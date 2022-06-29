ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Woman charged after breaking into home, falling asleep on couch

WOKV.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWoman charged after breaking into home, falling asleep...

www.wokv.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Home, PA
Daily Mail

Family of Emmett Till demand arrest of white woman, 88, after discovering unserved 1955 warrant accusing her of kidnapping the black teen before he was lynched by pair of men in Mississippi

A team searching a Mississippi courthouse basement for evidence about the lynching of Black teenager Emmett Till has found the unserved warrant charging a white woman in his 1955 kidnapping - and now relatives of the victim want authorities to finally arrest her nearly 70 years later. A warrant for...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncd Rrb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Mail

Police search shipping containers in desperate search for 20-year-old woman who vanished on Saturday as 'several' people are arrested

Police have made a number of arrests in connection with the disappearance of a missing Bradford woman. Officers were seen cordoning off industrial units on Wednesday in an investigation linked to missing 20-year-old Somaiya Begum. Authorities have cordoned off units on Thornbury Road, opposite the Islamic Cultural and Educational Association...
PUBLIC SAFETY
truecrimedaily

'Multiple Amish juveniles' arrested for allegedly driving horse and buggy while drunk

SPARTA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (TCD) -- Four people were arrested earlier this month for allegedly driving a horse and buggy carriage while drunk. According to a release report, on June 17 at 7:06 p.m., a Pennsylvania State Police trooper pulled over the horse and buggy after noticing that "multiple Amish juveniles were riding unsafely" in it. The trooper reportedly noticed the occupants had been drinking alcohol.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

Police appeal to find two men after girl, 3, approached and kissed in Lincolnshire street

Police are looking for two men after a three-year-old girl was approached and kissed while walking with her mother.The incident took place along Barrowby Gate in Grantham, Lincolnshire, at around 2.55pm on 22 June.As the mother and daughter walked along the road, two men came towards them, and one in a white and grey jacket bent down and kissed the child on the face before walking away.The distressed mother tried to confront the men, but they just walked away, with a male in a red top laughing. They left the scene, heading towards Dysart Road, police said. Lincolnshire Police has issued a CCTV image of two men they would like to speak to.“We appreciate the CCTV footage is blurry, but this was a particularly distressing incident for those involved," the force said.“We are appealing for anyone who may recognise this pair based on their distinctive clothing to please come forward with any information you have to help us identify these men.”Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 289 of 22 June, or email control@lincs.police.uk - or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man leaves severed head on steps of court building after body dumped near river

A man has been arrested after a severed head was left on the steps of a court in Germany.Eyewitnesses called police early on Tuesday evening after spotting the man placing the body part outside the main entrance to Bonn district court.German police said a body they believe to belong to the severed head was found a few hundred metres away near the Rhine River. The suspect, a 38-year-old man from Bonn, was arrested after being found near the court building.Police said the detained man is known to officers, particularly for narcotics crime.The victim has not yet been identified but...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy