Needles, CA

Breaking News: Needles, CA: Needles City Manager Rick Daniels confirms new “The Market” grocery store has backed out of opening in the community.

By ZachNews
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSource: Assistant Needles City Manager Patrick Martinez (Information) Needles, California: The hope and excitement of a new grocery store may have just ended of the small desert community by the Colorado River. Needles City Manager Rick Daniels confirms ZachNews on Tuesday, June 28th, 2022 that the new “The Market”...

Make a splash this July at the Bullhead City Pool￼￼

BULLHEAD CITY- Bullhead City Recreation is hosting the Summer of Fun series at the Pool presented by Suddenlink becoming Optimum. The Summer of Fun includes monthly Dive in Movies, Open Swim Days, and the Independence Day Pool Party all for free courtesy of Suddenlink becoming Optimum. The Independence Day Pool...
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
Thinking Purple in Lake Havasu City

Purple isn’t a color that usually comes to mind when thinking about Lake Havasu City. You might think of brown, tan, some green, maybe a red here and there, but purple?. Well, RiverScene Magazine found quite a bit of purple around town. Please enjoy some purple on your Thursday.
LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ
News Update: Needles, CA: City of Needles, Needles Chamber of Commerce and Legacy Foundation held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the grand opening of the new playground at Duke Watkins Park.

Source: Needles City Manager Rick Daniels (Information) Needles, California: A ribbon cutting ceremony for the grand opening of the new playground at Duke Watkins Park was held on Tuesday, June 28th, 2022. ZachNews Photojournalist Zachary Lopez was there broadcasting live on Facebook the ribbon cutting ceremony for the grand opening...
NEEDLES, CA
News Update: Needles, CA: Ribbon cutting ceremony was held last Tuesday morning to celebrate the grand opening of the new playground at Duke Watkins Park.

Source: Needles City Manager Rick Daniels (Information) Needles, California: A ribbon cutting ceremony was held during the morning on Tuesday, June 28th, 2022 to celebrate the grand opening of the new playground at Duke Watkins Park located off Flip Mendez Parkway just south of Hospitality Lane. ZachNews Photojournalist Zachary Lopez...
NEEDLES, CA
News Update: Needles, CA: Ribbon cutting ceremony was held Wednesday afternoon to celebrate the grand opening of the new Chilling Point Restaurant and Bar.

Source: Best Western Colorado River Inn General Manager Renna Gallana (Information) Needles, California: A ribbon cutting ceremony was held during the afternoon on Wednesday, June 29th, 2022 to celebrate the grand opening of the new Chilling Point Restaurant and Bar. ZachNews Photojournalist Zachary Lopez was there broadcasting live on Facebook...
NEEDLES, CA
Fireworks ban￼ remains in effect including July 4th

MOHAVE COUNTY — The Mohave County Open Fire and Permissible Consumer Fireworks Prohibition remains in effect in the unincorporated areas of the county. This includes all days of this weekend’s Fourth of July holiday celebration. It cannot be emphasized too strongly that the wildfire danger remains extremely high throughout the county and that fireworks will easily start wildfires in the current dry vegetation conditions.The Mohave County Board of Supervisors ratified a revised Outdoor Fire and Permissible Consumer Fireworks Prohibition Proclamation at its June 6, 2022, board meeting that extended the original prohibition that became effective on May 26, 2022 and included a permissible consumer fireworks ban on July 4.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
Hot summer days are for whatever floats your boat

﻿LAKE HAVASU CITY – Lake Havasu City revels in the summer heat, even when temperatures hit triple digits and visitors share thermometer selfies with friends and family back home (#havasuheat). When it’s hot enough to bake cookies on the dashboard of cars (see this video clip from Caters News Agency: https://tinyurl.com/HavasuCookies), visitors and locals alike head to the waters of the Colorado River. Lake Havasu is a balancing reservoir with water levels that do not vary more than five feet. In the summer months, it is consistently 98 percent or more full to capacity. “It’s all about the water during the hot summer months,” says Terence Concannon, president/CEO of Go Lake Havasu. “With Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Long Beach, Phoenix, and San Diego within a three to five hour drive, Lake Havasu is a one- to two-tank destination attracting boaters pulling their cats, center consoles, fishing boats, pontoons, PWCs, RIBs, you name it. Whatever floats your boat.”
LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ
Activities available at Senior Campus￼￼

BULLHEAD CITY – The Bullhead City Senior Campus provides a wide variety of activities for active adults 50 plus years old located at 2275 Trane Road between Bullhead City Hall and Ken Fovargue Park. You will meet good friends and lots of fun activities by attending the events found by visiting www.bullheadcity.com/senioractivities.
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
Community river cleanup set for July 19

BULLHEAD CITY – In an ongoing effort to cut back the caddisfly population in Bullhead City, the Bureau of Reclamation has approved a daytime low flow event for Tuesday, July 19. The Colorado River below Davis Dam will be at 0.5 generating units from 8:00a.m. to 3:00p.m. This low...
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
EJ’s Magazines and Gun Accessories has it all￼

KINGMAN – EJ’s Magazines and Gun Accessories may very well become your favorite gun store. This family-owned, locally-operated shop strives to provide excellent customer service, competitive prices, and the widest selection of magazines and gun products in the Mohave County. Mohave County native and owner Erick Foster says...
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
4th of July Closures for Lake Havasu, Bullhead, and Kingman Cities

With Independence Day just around the corner, many city services close in honor of the holiday. Below is your quick reference list for all the 4th of July closures happening in Lake Havasu City, Bullhead City, and City of Kingman. Lake Havasu City. City offices are closed on Monday, July...
KINGMAN, AZ
4th of July Laughlin Fireworks

Celebrate Independence Day with Laughlin’s most patriotic display of lights as fireworks launch over the waters of the beautiful Colorado River, Monday, July 4th at 9PM. Facebook https://www.facebook.com/laughlinriversideresort. Website https://www.facebook.com/laughlinriversideresort. Event Category. Venue. No Address Available.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
Lake Havasu Police Independence Day Traffic Watch

The Lake Havasu City Police Department is conducting enhanced traffic and DUI enforcement during the Independence Day holiday weekend, Friday, July 1 through Monday, July 4, 2022. The Lake Havasu City Police Department reminds everyone participating in July 4th festivities to enjoy the weekend responsibly. Participants are encouraged to arrange...
LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ
BLM seeks public input on proposed Burro Creek Exploration Project

KINGMAN — The Bureau of Land Management (BLM)’s Kingman Field Office is seeking public input on a Preliminary Environmental Assessment of a proposed hard rock mining exploration project on public lands located near Wikieup, in Mohave County. The Burro Creek Exploration Project Environmental Assessment analyzes the potential environmental...
KINGMAN, AZ
Country Music Duo ‘Scott And Sabrina’ Find Success In Lake Havasu City

Lake Havasu has become a community enriched with the arts, fostering all varieties of new talent and a popular singing duo has the opportunity to make a big impact. New Lake Havasu residents Scott Perry and his soon to be wife Sabrina found success in their music career upon moving here in 2021 from Southern Oregon. After facing some hurdles, Havasu turned out to be more than just a safe landing for them.
LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ
Board considers options for MVES

MOHAVE VALLEY — One thing is certain: Something needs to be done about Mohave Valley Elementary School. The oldest campus in the Mohave Valley Elementary School District has been closed to students since 2015, cited as a cost cutting measure by then-superintendent Whitney Crow. The campus has since become...
MOHAVE VALLEY, AZ
Police looking for person of interest in Arizona double homicide

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a person of interest in a double homicide in Kingman earlier this week. MCSO detectives said they were called to a Kingman residence around 8:15 p.m. June 28 for a welfare check. Two deceased victims, identified by police as Darren Vanhouten, 50, and Retta Atkins, 73, were found in the home.
KINGMAN, AZ

