The city of Winston-Salem lost another icon when it was announced that longtime city council member Joycelyn Johnson died last week. Johnson served four terms on the council from 1993 to 2009 as the representative for the East Ward. During her tenure on the council, Johnson also served as chair of the Public Works committee and pushed for improved working conditions for the city’s sanitation division. For her hard work and dedication to the citizens of Winston-Salem, in 2018 the city’s public works facility located on Lowery Street was renamed the Jocelyn Johnson Municipal Service Facility. On the day the sign was unveiled, Johnson thanked her supporters.

WINSTON-SALEM, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO