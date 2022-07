BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Houston Skyline Volleyball, the top ranked club in the Lone Star Region for the past five years, is making its way to the Brazos Valley. This branch is excited to be in Bryan-College Station to unite the local talent. Skyline BCS will provide opportunities for all levels of volleyball players with programs from beginner to the elite athlete. They are set to operate out of the new Legends Event Center being built in Bryan.

