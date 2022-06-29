ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Status Update on the Who's the Boss Sequel & Other Reboots

By Daniel Trainor
E! News
E! News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch: Best & Worst Advice From Terry Dubrow, Alyssa Milano & More. Who's The Boss? finally has a home. After almost two years of developmental uncertainty, a sequel of the beloved sitcom that ran for eight seasons on ABC from 1984 to 1992 will air on Amazon Freevee, according to The...

www.eonline.com

Comments / 20

Charlene Anderson
3d ago

Can't stand Alysa Milano. she has a big mouth 😄. Trouble maker on every project she does .

Reply(5)
13
Clint
2d ago

Who's the Boss sequel? You have to be kidding. Everybody on that show is way older now, except for Alyssa Milano and I won't listen to her.

Reply
4
Scott Feuerhammer
3d ago

Alyssa Milano was my first celebrity crush in the late '80's. She's IDK, 4-5 years older than me, but still looks good. 👌 😍 🔥

Reply(4)
4
