(ABC 6 News) - The Rochester community is rallying around well-known businessman Craig Cotten after his recent cancer diagnosis. In late June, what felt like a cold turned out to be something much worse and Craig was diagnosed with kidney stones, pneumonia and leukemia. Because he's self-employed his comic book shop had to be shut down until further notice and his friends and family started a gofundme to help.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 22 HOURS AGO