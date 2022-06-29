4-star linebacker decommits from Michigan
Raylen Wilson, one of the top linebackers in the 2023 cycle, decommitted from Michigan Tuesday. “I want to thank Coach Harbaugh and the whole Michigan staff for welcoming me...saturdaytradition.com
Shopping for a better NIL deal. It’s going to ruin college sports
