Michigan State

4-star linebacker decommits from Michigan

By Ethan Stone
saturdaytradition.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRaylen Wilson, one of the top linebackers in the 2023 cycle, decommitted from Michigan Tuesday. “I want to thank Coach Harbaugh and the whole Michigan staff for welcoming me...

saturdaytradition.com

Comments / 10

Shuffle Offta
2d ago

Shopping for a better NIL deal. It’s going to ruin college sports

Reply(5)
18
