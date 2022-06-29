ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Gubernatorial candidate Joy Hofmeister wins Democratic bid for November election

By Ryan Beck, FOX23 News
 3 days ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The Associated Press reports Oklahoma gubernatorial candidate Joy Hofmeister won her Democratic bid for Novembers election. Hofmeister beat out Connie Johnson for the bid and will face incumbent Kevin Stitt (R) in the gubernatorial race.

>>> Joy Hofmeister on abortion, Swadley’s, LGBT+ issues in schools, and CRT.

Hofmeister is currently the Oklahoma Superintendent of Public Instruction, she took office in 2015 and her term ends in Jan. 2023.

She is a former public-school teacher with certificates in English & elementary education.

Hofmeister served as the CEO of Kumon Math & Reading Centers of South Tulsa and served on the Oklahoma State Board of Education from Jan. 2012 until her resignation on April 24, 2013.

Hofmeister currently owns Kumon Math & Reading Centers in south Tulsa, is a chair of Oklahoma CareerTech board, chair of Oklahoma State Board of Education and serves on the State Board of Equalization.

