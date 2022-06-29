Flash Flood Warning issued for Mohave by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 11:04:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-29 11:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Mohave The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Mohave County in northwestern Arizona * Until 1145 AM MST. * At 1103 AM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Pipe Spring, or 16 miles southwest of Kanab, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs and trees. * Locations impacted include Pipe Spring, Kaibab and Highway 389. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO