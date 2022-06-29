ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mohave County, AZ

Flood Advisory issued for Mohave by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-28 20:15:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-28 22:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty:...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Mohave by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 11:04:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-29 11:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Mohave The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Mohave County in northwestern Arizona * Until 1145 AM MST. * At 1103 AM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Pipe Spring, or 16 miles southwest of Kanab, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs and trees. * Locations impacted include Pipe Spring, Kaibab and Highway 389. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Lake Mead NRA, Colorado River-AZ side by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-02 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-04 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Lake Mead NRA, Colorado River-AZ side; Northwest Deserts, Northwest Plateau RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM PDT /11 AM MST/ THIS MORNING TO 9 PM PDT /9 PM MST/ MONDAY FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR SOUTHERN NEVADA AND NORTHWESTERN ARIZONA * AFFECTED AREA...In Arizona...Fire weather zones 101 and 102. In Nevada...Fire weather zones 460, 461, 462, 463, 464, 465, and 466. * TIMING...This morning through Monday evening. Conditions will improve each night and worsen each afternoon. * WIND...South-southwest sustained winds between 15 and 25 mph with gusts 30 to 40 mph in the afternoons, weakening each night. * HUMIDITY...Minimum afternoon relative humidity of 5 to 15 percent with modest recovery overnight of 20 to 30 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning and firework usage is not recommended.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ

