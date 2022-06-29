Flood Advisory issued for Mohave by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-02 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-04 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Lake Mead NRA, Colorado River-AZ side; Northwest Deserts, Northwest Plateau RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM PDT /11 AM MST/ THIS MORNING TO 9 PM PDT /9 PM MST/ MONDAY FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR SOUTHERN NEVADA AND NORTHWESTERN ARIZONA * AFFECTED AREA...In Arizona...Fire weather zones 101 and 102. In Nevada...Fire weather zones 460, 461, 462, 463, 464, 465, and 466. * TIMING...This morning through Monday evening. Conditions will improve each night and worsen each afternoon. * WIND...South-southwest sustained winds between 15 and 25 mph with gusts 30 to 40 mph in the afternoons, weakening each night. * HUMIDITY...Minimum afternoon relative humidity of 5 to 15 percent with modest recovery overnight of 20 to 30 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning and firework usage is not recommended.

