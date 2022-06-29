ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Bears S Jalen Pitre Named to Preseason All-Rookie Team

By Connor Zimmerlee
Inside The Bears
Inside The Bears
 3 days ago

Pitre was a big part of the Bears' elite defense in 2021

The Baylor Bears fielded an elite defense in 2021, with safety Jalen Pitre being a big reason why. Pitre's dominance on the field would see him selected in the second round of the NFL draft , staying in state and playing for the Houston Texans.

Texans' fans and analysts alike loved Pitre's fit for their defense, and he's expected to come in and make an immediate impact on a rebuilding roster. While Houston is likely a year or two away from contending, pieces like Pietre speed that process up.

NFL.com agrees with that sentiment, naming Pitre to the preseason All-Rookie team as a starting safety :

Pitre did a bit of everything for Baylor's defense in 2021 and Texans fans should expect to see the same from him this fall. The comparisons with Tyrann Mathieu will be hard to ignore, as Pitre seems to regularly find the ball whether blitzing, avoiding linemen to get to running backs or staying with slot receivers and tight ends in coverage.

Pitre is the perfect fit for the Texans and the Texans were the perfect landing spot for Pitre . He can earn playing time from day one on a young rebuilding team, becoming a cornerstone on defense as he matures and learns the game . The Texans might not win a lot of games this fall, but Pitre alone will make their defense must-watch television on any given Sunday.

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want the latest in breaking and insider news for the Baylor Bears? Click Here

Follow Inside the Bears on Twitter and Facebook

