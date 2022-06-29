Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily 3 Evening' game

Jupiter at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m. Tampa at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m. Daytona at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m. Lakeland at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m. Dunedin at Fort Myers, 7 p.m. Daytona at Palm Beach, 6 p.m. Jupiter at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m. Tampa at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m. Lakeland at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California authorities issued a danger advisory for San Luis Reservoir in Merced County on Friday due to the toxin levels of blue-green algae in the water. The Department of Water Resources said people should avoid contact with the water and avoid eating fish or shellfish...
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Companies selling shampoo, food and other products wrapped in plastic have a decade to cut down on their use of the polluting material if they want their wares on California store shelves. Major legislation passed and signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday aims to...
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California voters will weigh in on seven ballot measures this fall, the fewest to appear on a statewide general election ballot since 2014. Thursday was the deadline to qualify measures for the November ballot. Secretary of State Shirley Weber confirmed that seven questions will appear in November. Six are ballot initiatives that supporters gathered enough signatures to place before voters and one was placed on the ballot by the state Legislature.
