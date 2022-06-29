ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Trucking company says 18-wheeler with 51 dead migrants inside was 'cloned' by human smugglers

By Steven Dial
fox4news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDALLAS - Newly-revealed details show how the smugglers who drove migrants into Texas likely pretended to be drivers for a legitimate company. The death toll has now climbed to 51 after dozens of migrants were found dead inside of a hot 18-wheeler near San Antonio Monday afternoon. Gov. Greg...

www.fox4news.com

Tweetyidol
3d ago

Who is driving the truck? 🚚 and why he abandoned his truck and left them suffered inside the truck? Reminds me back in 2017 when truck driver was parking at Walmart and left 17 people inside the truck from San Antonio

Mick Woods
3d ago

Illegals, not migrants; migrants respect our laws and go through the legal process to be here.

Boone120
2d ago

Why would they need to be hauled in a truck when Biden let’s them come freely across the border. He is ruining our country

