ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Gubernatorial candidate Joy Hofmeister wins Democratic bid for November election

By Ryan Beck, FOX23 News
KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=378DuU_0gP7Fba600

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The Associated Press reports Oklahoma gubernatorial candidate Joy Hofmeister won her Democratic bid for Novembers election. Hofmeister beat out Connie Johnson for the bid and will face incumbent Kevin Stitt (R) in the gubernatorial race.

>>> Joy Hofmeister on abortion, Swadley’s, LGBT+ issues in schools, and CRT.

Hofmeister is currently the Oklahoma Superintendent of Public Instruction, she took office in 2015 and her term ends in Jan. 2023.

She is a former public-school teacher with certificates in English & elementary education.

Hofmeister served as the CEO of Kumon Math & Reading Centers of South Tulsa and served on the Oklahoma State Board of Education from Jan. 2012 until her resignation on April 24, 2013.

Hofmeister currently owns Kumon Math & Reading Centers in south Tulsa, is a chair of Oklahoma CareerTech board, chair of Oklahoma State Board of Education and serves on the State Board of Equalization.

For the full list of results, click here.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

Texas Supreme Court blocks order that resumed abortions

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — (AP) — The Texas Supreme Court blocked a lower court order late Friday night that said clinics could continue performing abortions, just days after some doctors had resumed seeing patients after the fall of Roe v. Wade. It was not immediately clear whether Texas clinics...
TEXAS STATE
KRMG

Harvard returns Standing Bear’s pipe-tomahawk to Ponca Tribe

BOSTON (AP) — Members of the Ponca Tribe from both Oklahoma and Nebraska were part of a June 3 ceremony where Harvard University returned Chief Standing Bear’s pipe-tomahawk to the the Tribal nation. According to the Peabody Museum at the university, the pipe-tomahawk was originally gifted to Standing...
PONCA, NE
KRMG

NY overhauls handgun rules in effort to preserve some limits

ALBANY, N.Y. — (AP) — New York lawmakers approved a sweeping overhaul Friday of the state’s handgun licensing rules, seeking to preserve some limits on firearms after the Supreme Court ruled that most people have a right to carry a handgun for personal protection. The measure, signed...
ALBANY, NY
KRMG

Democrats energized by tight race in GOP-leaning Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. — (AP) — A special election in Nebraska was supposed to be an easy win for House Republicans. It instead was the tightest race in decades in the GOP-dominated district, boosting confidence among Democrats hoping to energize voters by tapping into public outrage over the U.S. Supreme Court's abortion ruling.
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Elections
State
Oklahoma State
KRMG

Execution dates scheduled for 6 Oklahoma death row inmates

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals on Friday set execution dates for six death row inmates, just hours before an attorney for one planned to ask for a rehearing in his case. Execution dates for James Coddington, Richard Glossip, Benjamin Cole, Richard Fairchild, John Hanson...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KRMG

World War II-era boat emerges from shrinking Lake Mead

LAS VEGAS — (AP) — A sunken boat dating back to World War II is the latest object to emerge from a shrinking reservoir that straddles Nevada and Arizona. The Higgins landing craft that has long been 185 feet (56 meters) below the surface is now nearly halfway out of the water at Lake Mead.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KRMG

3.5 magnitude earthquake strikes South Carolina

ELGIN, S.C. — A 3.5 magnitude earthquake struck near Elgin, South Carolina, on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey confirmed. The latest quake comes after a 3.4 earthquake hit the area, 6.4 miles from Elgin, on Sunday. More than 3,000 people reported feeling Wednesday’s quake, according to USGS. Due to...
ELGIN, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joy Hofmeister
Person
Kevin Stitt
KRMG

Toddler becomes card-carrying Mensa member

The spelling of simple words can be a challenge for kids twice or three times one Kentucky girl’s age but that is exactly what alerted Isla McNabb’s parents that their 2-year-old was more advanced than they realized. Amanda and Jason McNabb told The Washington Post that they started...
POST, TX
KRMG

Texas man on death row pleads guilty in 2 cold-case killings

GALVESTON, Texas (AP) — A man already sentenced to death for a cold-case killing in Oklahoma pleaded guilty to murder Wednesday in the deaths of two girls whose disappearances in Texas also went unsolved for decades. William Reece, 62, pleaded guilty in a courtroom in Galveston in the 1997...
GALVESTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Elementary Education#Abortion Issues#Democratic#The Associated Press#English#Oklahoma Careertech Board#Cox Media Group
KRMG

Catch of the day: Rescuers save 5-foot sturgeon in Idaho

BLACKFOOT, Idaho — A unique catch-and-release in Idaho allowed a large fish to get back home with the help of Idaho Fish and Game officials. Idaho Fish and Game officials were called to help a sturgeon that had been reported trapped in a canal in Blackfoot, officials said in a news release. When personnel arrived, at least a third of the fish’s body was above the water.
BLACKFOOT, ID
KRMG

Officials: 2 people arrested after 10 pounds of meth sent to wrong address in Minnesota

ELK RIVER, Minn. — Two people have been arrested after about 10 pounds of meth were sent to the wrong address in Minnesota, officials say. According to the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office in a news release, two people were arrested at the end of June after deputies learned that 10 pounds of meth were mailed to a home in the Elk River area. SCSO said a woman took “possession of the package.”
ELK RIVER, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
14K+
Followers
76K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy