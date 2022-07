The Ankeny baseball team moved into sole possession of first place in the CIML Iowa Conference with a convincing sweep over visiting Marshalltown on Monday. After posting a 14-5 win in the first game of the doubleheader, the Hawks romped to a 28-2 victory in four innings in the nightcap. They scored 11 runs in the first inning, seven in the second and 10 more in the third on Senior Night.

ANKENY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO