Shooting in parking lot next to Parkwood Pool in KCK being investigated

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) --- UPDATE: Police made entry into the apartment building, but were unable to find the suspect. The department will continue to investigate the case, but Broadway Boulevard will reopen. ORIGINAL STORY. Kansas City police are involved with a standoff with an armed individual in the 4100...
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was critically wounded in a shooting Friday near Gregory Boulevard and Cleveland Avenue, Kansas City police said. Authorities said officers were called at noon to the area on a reported shooting and found one person suffering from a gunshot wound. Police said the...
Two men were charged Friday in Douglas County District Court in connection with an alleged armed robbery Thursday at a home in Lawrence. Chester Wendell Brockman, 50, of Lawrence, and Markcus Trey Sanders, 28, of Kansas City, Kansas, were arrested Thursday in the 700 block of Walnut Street in Lawrence, according to the Douglas County Jail booking log. On Friday, they made their first court appearances via Zoom from the jail. They were each formally charged with one count of aggravated robbery, a level-three felony, and one count of aggravated burglary, a level-four felony.
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - An investigation has begun after a house fire in Independence on Thursday led to someone’s death. According to the City of Independence, the fire happened just before noon in the 20200 block of 17th St. Court N. That is near 17th Street Court N. and N. Blue Mills Road. The neighborhood is just south of 24 Highway.
A white man from Kansas is going to jail after he threatened a Black man with a knife and told him that he was in a white town, an offense that was labeled a hate crime. Colton Donner, 27, was sentenced earlier this week to 27 months in federal prison and 18 months of supervised release. Donner was accused of intimidating and interfering with the man’s right to fair housing.
DE SOTO, Kan. (KCTV) - The De Soto community has rallied around two sisters lost in this week’s train derailment. On Monday, 58-year-old Rachelle Cook and 56-year-old Kim Holsapple were both aboard the Amtrak train that collided with a dump truck near Mendon, Missouri, on Monday. Both women were...
CLAY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - Some residents in a Northland neighborhood are sheltering in place tonight, as the authorities are engaged in a standoff with a man who is thought to be armed. Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Kansas City, Missouri, police office have surrounded a home on N....
PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - The authorities in Platte County are asking for the public to help them find two individuals suspected of being involved in a homicide. The Platte County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting in the 28000 block of Oberdiek Lane at about 7:45 p.m. Tuesday. They found a 31-year-old man dead in the yard of a home there.
CLAY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Wednesday night standoff in a Northland Kansas City neighborhood with a man police described as armed ended early Thursday morning when he came out and gave himself up peacefully. Residents in the neighborhood on North Elmwood Court near NE 103rd Terrace were asked to...
The Missouri State Highway Patrol has corrected its report of a fatal traffic crash in Ray County on Wednesday afternoon. The patrol reported that 56-year-old Randy Owens of Excelsior Springs was killed when the pickup truck he was driving overturned on Highway 10 after it was hit in the rear by a sports utility vehicle. The driver of the SUV, 46-year-old Michelle Lematty of Richmond, was not hurt.
Northland man killed in train derailment was traveling with 11 relatives for summer vacation. An 82-year-old man from the Northland who died in Monday’s Amtrak derailment was with 11 other family members en route to Chicago for summer vacation. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Visitors at English Landing Park...
