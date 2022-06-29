Shooting in parking lot next to Parkwood Pool in KCK being investigated

Two men were charged Friday in Douglas County District Court in connection with an alleged armed robbery Thursday at a home in Lawrence. Chester Wendell Brockman, 50, of Lawrence, and Markcus Trey Sanders, 28, of Kansas City, Kansas, were arrested Thursday in the 700 block of Walnut Street in Lawrence, according to the Douglas County Jail booking log. On Friday, they made their first court appearances via Zoom from the jail. They were each formally charged with one count of aggravated robbery, a level-three felony, and one count of aggravated burglary, a level-four felony.

