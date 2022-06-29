ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Republicans nominate Brady for Illinois secretary of state

Cover picture for the articleSPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - Illinois Republicans nominated Dan Brady in Tuesday’s primary election for Illinois secretary of state. Brady’s opponent John C. Milhiser conceded just before 9...

Illinois Republicans Choose Their Candidate for Governor

Herb Trix's guest is Alex Degman, statehouse reporter for Illinois Public Radio. You can also here Midwest Week Fridays on WVIK At 6:20 pm during All Things Considered. A native of Detroit, Herb Trix began his radio career as a country-western disc jockey in Roswell, New Mexico (“KRSY, your superkicker in the Pecos Valley”), in 1978. After a stint at an oldies station in Topeka, Kansas (imagine getting paid to play “Louie Louie” and “Great Balls of Fire”), he wormed his way into news, first in Topeka, and then in Freeport Illinois.
Voting Rights for Convicts in Illinois

8th District State Representative La Shawn Ford discusses the push to give convicted inmates the chance to vote. John wants to know what you think, should the right for an individual to vote always be available even while paying their debt to society?
Illinois primary election outcomes could flip House, Senate

ILLINOIS (WIFR) - Illinois voters make their voices heard as the state’s primary election comes to a close Tuesday. Those that cast their ballot tell 23 News they had no issues getting in and out of polling sites, while others say they voted early. Redistricting pushed the primary a little later than usual, but there are several important races on the ballot that could be game changers come November’s general election.
Here are the results for the Illinois primary election

ILLINOIS, USA — Voters in Illinois headed to the polls Tuesday to pick the candidates that would square off in November's mid-term elections. Statewide offices will be up for grabs in November, and Democrats and Republicans were making their selections for governor, treasurer, secretary of state and U.S. Senate as well as local U.S. House races.
Illinois Launching Firearm Tracing Platform

(AP Photo/Seth Perlman, file) Illinois is launching a new online platform to assist law enforcement agencies in investigating gun crimes and identifying the sources of illegal guns. Crime Gun Connect will provide law enforcement agencies with more information to improve the quality and quantity of leads in gun crime investigations. The digital database contains over 100-thousand gun trace records dating back to 2009 from around two-hundred Illinois law enforcement agencies.
