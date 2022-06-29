ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick, MD

Grand jury indicts two on charges of sex abuse of a minor

By Clara Niel cniel@newspost.com
The Frederick News-Post
The Frederick News-Post
 3 days ago

A Frederick County grand jury on June 17 indicted two Frederick men on separate charges of sex abuse of a minor charges.

Carlos Enrique Gonzalez, 36, was charged with three counts of sex abuse of a minor, according to charging documents.

Charging documents say the man allegedly touched a girl inappropriately and interacted with her in an inappropriate manner.

Another Frederick man, Jose Rosa Romero, 43, was indicted on two counts of sex abuse of a minor.

Charging documents say Romero allegedly abused two female children approximately 10 years ago.

Additional indictments:

  • Michael D. Harris, 40, was charged with first-degree assault, three counts of second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, and resisting and interfering with arrest.
  • James Lewis Eldridge, 55, was charged with five counts of fourth-degree burglary, two counts each of second-degree burglary and malicious destruction of property, and two theft charges.
  • John Scott Earp, 41, was charged with possession with intent to distribute while possessing cocaine, possession with intent to distribute while possessing fentanyl and possession with intent to distribute while possessing Adderall.
  • Fatmata Keita, 28, was charged with second-degree child abuse and second-degree assault.
  • Daontae Kennen Diggs, 26, was charged with second-degree child abuse and second-degree assault.

— Clara Niel on Twitter: @clarasniel

Comments / 0

 

Carlos Enrique
The Frederick News-Post

Frederick, MD
