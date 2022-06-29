ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Photos: GOP governor candidate Darren Bailey's election results watch party

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHundreds gathered Tuesday night at a watch party for...

KPVI Newschannel 6

Only one certainty in governor’s race: The 3 candidates will debate

The three women running for governor of Oregon will debate each other before the November election. When, where and what about remains undetermined. Debates about debates heated up over the past couple weeks, with Democrat Tina Kotek calling for a forum solely dedicated to gun violence and unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson seeking televised debates in all areas of the state. Republican Christine Drazan is reviewing every proposal.
OREGON STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Hovey wants another hearing, doesn’t agree to date of coin flip

While the Alabama Republican Party has said the outcome of the Alabama Senate District 27 will be settled by coin toss, Jay Hovey wants the party to look at the election again based on new evidence. “I have not agreed to a date for a coin flip,” Hovey said. “We...
ALABAMA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Minimum wage petition says it has signatures needed to appear on November ballot

Organizers of a petition drive seeking to raise Nebraska's minimum wage to $15 per hour say they have gathered the signatures needed to put the issue on the November ballot. Raise the Wage Nebraska said in a news release Friday it has collected more than 130,000 signatures across the state a week before the July 7 deadline for submitting names to Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen.
NEBRASKA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Arizona voters will decide on an amendment to raise the ballot measure vote requirement

An amendment that will change the vote threshold requirement to pass ballot measures in Arizona will appear on the ballot this November. On June 23, 2022, the Arizona State Senate voted 16-12 to put the measure on the ballot. All Republicans voted to pass the amendment, while all Democrats voted against it. The vote was also split down party lines when the Arizona House voted 31-28 to pass the amendment on February 22.
ARIZONA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Youngkin opens office to review Virginia regulations, commits to 25% reduction

(The Center Square) – To push forward with his commitment to reduce Virginia’s regulatory burden by 25%, Gov. Glenn Youngkin is creating an office that will review existing regulations and expand regulatory transparency. Youngkin signed Executive Order 19 to create the Office of Regulatory Management. This office will...
VIRGINIA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Wyoming Democratic Party hires Rural Organizing and Voter Registration Director, Communications Director

The Wyoming Democratic Party announced the hiring of a Rural Organizing and Voter Registration Director and a new Communications Director. Greg Haas started June 27 as the WDP’s Rural Organizing and Voter Registration Director. The position is funded through the Democratic National Committee’s State Party Innovation Fund (SPIF), money designated to help state parties. Haas will help organize Democrats and register voters in Wyoming’s rural areas.
WYOMING STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Early voting kicks off in Wyoming

Believe it or not, it’s time to vote again. Early voting for the 2022 midterm elections began Friday across the state. Since the last time Wyomingites, voted in a major election, however, there is one major change — you’ll need to bring an ID if you’re voting in person. The following forms are acceptable:
WYOMING STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

North Carolina's Cooper signs organized retail theft legislation into law

(The Center Square) — Legislation signed into law by Gov. Roy Cooper on Thursday increases the penalties for organized retail theft in North Carolina and imposes new transparency measures for online third-party resellers. Cooper signed Senate Bill 766 to address organized retail theft, defined as crimes involving more than...
RETAIL
KPVI Newschannel 6

Inslee makes COVID vaccines a permanent requirement for many state employees

(The Center Square) – Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee has issued a directive making COVID-19 vaccines a permanent condition of employment for state workers in executive and small cabinet agencies, including boosters. The new vaccination standards for state employees are, according to the directive, meant to head off any...
WASHINGTON STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Property tax exemptions amendment to appear on Arizona ballot

The Arizona State Legislature voted last week to place a constitutional amendment regarding property taxes on the ballot in November. The amendment, introduced by Sen. J.D. Mesnard (R-17) and Sen. Vince Leach (R-11), would consolidate the property tax provisions within the Arizona Constitution into a single provision, as well as allowing the legislature to set certain property tax exemption amounts and qualifications. This includes property tax exemptions for certain individuals, such as widows and widowers, those with disabilities, and disabled veterans, as well as for property used for trade, business or agriculture.
ARIZONA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

New Mexico sees one of largest GDP decreases in country

(The Center Square) – New Mexico had one of the largest decreases in gross domestic product (GDP) among states in this year's first quarter. The state's GDP shrank 4.7% from January to March, according to data released Thursday by the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA). Only Wyoming, Alaska, North Dakota, and West Virginia had larger GDP decreases.
ECONOMY
KPVI Newschannel 6

Attorney General Schmidt zeroes in on SEK issues in Governor’s race

Derek Schmidt feels he can relate to Southeast Kansans. A native of Independence, the presumed Republican nominee for Kansas Governor sat down for an interview with The Tribune to discuss his campaign aspirations. “I think I understand many of our challenges on a very deep and personal level,” said Schmidt,...
KANSAS STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Illinois Land Conservation Program enrollment opens in 68 counties

(The Center Square) – The Illinois Department of Natural Resources and the Illinois Department of Agriculture have amassed $50 million in federal and state tax funding to incentivize farmers and ranchers to set aside land for nutrient runoff prevention and water quality protection. Jamie Diebal, program specialist with the...
ILLINOIS STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Delaware enacts six laws related to guns

(The Center Square) – Six laws related to guns, all tied to measures advocated regularly following high-attention shootings, have been enacted in Delaware. Signed by Democratic Gov. John Carney in a Thursday ceremony, the House of Representatives’ measures ban the sale of assault weapons; raise most firearms purchase ages from 18 to 21; and strengthens background checks. The Senate legislation limits high-capacity magazines; puts gun manufacturers and dealers on notice, including accountability for reckless and negligent actions; and bans devices that can convert handguns to fully automatic weapons.
DELAWARE STATE

