Los Angeles, CA

Travis Barker hospital updates – Alabama begs for prayers after Kourtney’s husband has mystery medical emergency

By Amanda Castro
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jmPxC_0gP7EZnj00

ON June 28, 2022, Travis Barker was seen outside of the Cedar-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, California.

According to TMZ, the Blink-182 drummer was admitted to the ER on Tuesday afternoon after suffering "medical issues."

Barker's wife, Kourtney Kardashian was seen tailing behind the gurney which he entered the facility in.

Shortly after the news of Barker's hospital visit was released, his daughter, Alabama took to Instagram to ask for her fans "prayers."

Read our Travis Barker Hospital live blog for the latest news and updates…

Kourtney and Travis timeline: January 2021

Romance rumors started flying in early 2021 when Travis and Kourtney posted nearly-identical photos taken at Kris Jenner’s home in Palm Springs.

The pair also increased their activity in the Instagram comments section, raising eyebrows by leaving flirty emojis on each other’s photos.

Later that month, entertainment news outlets began reporting that sources close to the couple had confirmed their romance began in late 2020.

Kourtney and Travis timeline: Pre-2021

Prior to 2021, Kourtney and Travis were just friendly neighbors.

Members of the Kardashian family have been photographed with Travis for well over a decade.

It’s easy to characterize their slow-burn romance as Kourtney for falling for “the boy next door,” because Travis has been her neighbor in Calabasas for years.

Travis has even made appearances on Keeping Up With the Kardashians a few times, bringing his kids over for a playdate, helping decorate for Christmas, and attending Kourtney’s birthday party.

When did Travis propose to Kourtney?

On Sunday, October 17, 2021, the Blink-182 drummer led his then-girlfriend to the beach outside of Rosewood Miramar Beach in Montecito, California.

The beach was covered in an elaborate floral arrangement made up of red roses, and surrounded by white candles.

A bystander recorded and shared a video that showed the two in the middle of the floral arrangement. Travis then got down on one knee, and pulled a ring from behind his back.

Kourtney said yes, and the two shared a kiss.

Kravis's excessive PDA

Travis and Kourtney have been accused of showing off excessive amounts of PDA, but that has not stopped them from continuing to put their love on display.

Travis and Kourtney made their red carpet debut at the Academy Awards and turned heads when they made out with one another.

A week later they were back at it at the Grammys as Kourtney sat on her now-husband’s lap.

Do Kourtney and Travis have children?

Although the couple does not currently have any biological children together, their blended family is large.

Kourtney shares three kids with ex Scott Disick: Mason, born in 2009; Penelope, born in 2012; and Reign, born in 2014.

Travis shares two children with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler: Alabama, born in 2005, and Landon, born in 2003.

He is also the father figure to his former stepdaughter, Atiana De La Hoya.

Atiana is the daughter of Shanna and Oscar De La Hoya.

Kourtney's first marriage

Kourtney Kardashian’s marriage to Travis was her first as she never officially married her ex Scott Disick, though they had three children together.

As for Travis, this is now his third marriage as he most recently was married to Shanna Moakler from 2004 to 2006.

The former partners share two children, 16-year-old daughter Alabama, and son Landon, 18.

Are Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker married?

On May 15, 2022, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker officially tied the knot in a courthouse ceremony held in Santa Barbara, California.

The nuptials were kept small, with Kourtney’s grandmother and Travis’ father attending.

On May 16, 2022, Kourtney took to Instagram to share some shots from her lowkey wedding day with Travis.

She captioned the wedding picture slideshow, “Till death do us part.”

Travis' son Landon performs in NY

Amid his father's hospitalization, Landon Barker performed with Machine Gun Kelly at Madison Square Garden in New York.

A Billboard reporter took to Twitter to post footage of the performance.

'Prayers up for Travis Barker'

One fan took to Twitter and shared an image of Travis Barker on a stretcher.

The image was accompanied by the caption: "Prayers up for Travis Barker."

Fans are 'sending prayers' to Travis

From the moment news of Travis' hospitalization began to circulate, fans have taken to Twitter to send prayers to the Blink-182 drummer.

One fan wrote: "I know one got damn thing…Travis Barker better be ok.

"If something happen to that man after he just got married bitch ima be completely devastated for them."

Who is Travis Barker?

American musician Travis Barker, who was born on November 14, 1975, plays the drums for the band Blink-182.

He has also participated in a number of other bands throughout the years, such as +44 and Box Car Racer.

Travis was considered "punk's first superstar drummer" by Rolling Stone, which included him in their list of the 100 Greatest Drummers of All Time.

Travis is well-known for his tattoo collection in addition to his songs.

He has over 88 tattoos all over his body.

  • Another hospitalization in 2018
  • According to People, Travis Barker was hospitalized in 2018 and then readmitted when blood clots were discovered in both of her arms.
  • He also had cellulitis, a bacterial infection that can result in swelling, discomfort, and inflammation, in addition to the clots, per Los Angeles Times.
  • Barker was hospitalized in 2008
  • The drummer said in a 2021 interview with Men's Health that a 2008 plane crash left him with third-degree burns covering 65 percent of his body, forcing him to seek medical attention.
  • He said that the tragedy, in which four of the six passengers perished, inspired him to stop using prescription medications, according to Los Angeles Times.
  • 'Please send your prayers'
  • Alabama Luella Barker, the 16-year-old daughter of Barker, asked Instagram followers to "please send your prayers" in a Story published on Tuesday night.

'God save me'

The day before he was admitted to the hospital, Barker tweeted, "God save me."

It's unclear, though, whether the message from 10.45am PST was connected to his health issues.

What happened to Travis Barker?

The rock band Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, who is also Kourtney Kardashian's husband, has been admitted to the hospital with an undisclosed medical condition.

After having a health crisis on Tuesday morning, the artist traveled to West Hills Hospital and Medical Center near Calabasas, according to the initial story from TMZ.

He was subsequently transported by ambulance to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles for further treatment.

Comments / 114

Maria Savastano Castellano
3d ago

The irony poor guy. Finally has happiness. Then this mysterious sickness happens to him .could be the Kardashian curse. prayers for him 🙏

Reply(3)
39
Christophersmother
2d ago

God please wrap your loving arms around Travis and heal him! Father God he just found joy, peace, and happiness. Protect Kourtney, Alabama, Atiana, and all of his children and family. Please guide the doctors and keep them sttong

Reply(1)
15
Trung Nguyen
2d ago

OD on some good sheesh. Why dont they just man up and admit it like Depp. Mystery illness, laughing joke.

Reply(1)
32
 

