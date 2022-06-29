The 40 best rock albums of the year... so far

As the world begins to put the chaos and uncertainty of the last two years behind it, there's no greater proof that rock has kept rolling than our round-up of the best albums of the year so far.

While it's been a quiet year in some respects – no new albums from big hitters like AC/DC , Aerosmith , Iron Maiden or Metallica – there's plenty to savour, and the fact that our list features the opening act on the already-fabled Stadium Tour alongside one of the headliners suggests that new bands are capable of breaking through at a time when the old guard are still producing the goods.

So here they are: young bucks and old stagers, guitar wranglers and prog noodlers, blues greats and faux-gospel cult rock misfits. All life is here, and it sounds good.

Ann Wilson: Fierce Bliss

The album’s opening track, Greed , is a gritty, riff-driven rocker with a stinging lyric, of which Ann Wilson says: “I think I write better when I’m angry.” Black Wing is a slow-rolling, darkly atmospheric number with a heavy 70s feel. And in Angel’s Blues – featuring guitarist Warren Haynes , and developed by Wilson from an instrumental jam by Haynes’s band Gov’t Mule – there is what she calls a “blues song on steroids”, on which, as a singer, she digs as deep as she has ever done

Big Big Train Welcome To The Planet

Opener Made From Sunshine is as effervescent as its title suggests, with David Longdon singing of Cloud 9 and blooming magnolia trees while horns parp cheerily. It’s almost ludicrously upbeat. The Connection Plan is similarly euphoric, with sawing violin and Greg Spawton’s Chris Squire-like bass ushering in a chorus that soars merrily into the progosphere. When the band have ‘done happy’ in the past, it has often sounded forced, but here it just sounds right .

The Black Keys: Dropout Boogie

While it’s the most committed The Black Keys have sounded since 2011’s El Camino , the second half of the album applies the lessons they’ve learned along the way. Applying the backwoods feel of 2021’s Delta Kream to their own material, it’s a master class in light-and-shade dynamics. Happiness is as swampy as the bayou, Auerbach’s vocals drenched in Lennonesque reverb, while Baby I’m Coming Home is stadium-shaking blues worthy of Led Zeppelin in their pomp.

Bonnie Raitt: Just Like That

The title track most poignantly intersects love and loss, through a bittersweet story of survival through organ donation. Down The Hall concludes the album with an achingly touching yet unflinching reflection on terminal care. Bonnie Raitt has once more demonstrated her ability to distill the essence of human emotion down to its most potent form.

Bryan Adams: So Happy It Hurts

For four decades, Bryan Adams has been the master of boy-next-door, chorus-led radio-friendly rock. He has occasionally deviated from that path, but just when you think that might mean he’s acting his age (now 62) he’ll snap back into the groove. The stand-out is Kick Ass , a knowing homage to himself (and AC/ DC ) begun with a 90-second spoken-word intro by John Cleese. What’s not to like?

Church Of The Cosmic Skull: There Is No Time

British faux-gospel prog rockers Church Of The Cosmic Skull return with this splendorous fourth album. It’s an entirely enigmatic project led by singer/ guitarist Bill Fisher, and the band’s mystical origins and white-robed stage attire carry all the trappings of an early-70s hippie sex cult, but their sound is rooted firmly in crunching classic-era arena rock. It’s like Ghost and the Polyphonic Spree proselytising in some high-watt megachurch.

Classless Act: Welcome To The Show

Blame Guns N’ Roses , or Steel Panther, but it’s sometimes difficult to tell genuine sleaze-rock contenders from ‘hilarious’ spoofs. Class Act dress the part, they feature Vince Neil and Justin Hawkins as guests, so who knows? That said, when they rock as hard as this, who cares?

Dan Reed Network: Let's Hear It For The King

Guitarist Brion James is, as ever, the lynchpin, mixing it up with riffs that span from dancefloor magnets ( Pretty Karma, Supernova, Homegrown, Stumble ) to the super-heavy ( The Ghost Inside, Starlight – written by Dan Reed as a homage to AC/DC – and Unfuck My World ). I See Angels (credited solely to James) takes a mellower turn, while the title tack has some dub-step elements plus brass. Rest assured that Dan Reed Network are close to the top of their game here.

Def Leppard: Diamond Star Halos

As on 2015’s self-titled predecessor, Phil Collen and Joe Elliott provide the lion’s share of the material. Rick Savage is the only other band member’s name in the writing credits, and the album opens with his brilliant Take What You Want (co-credited to Elliott). It’s classic Leppard that soars on a killer-diller riff. Thereafter all the band’s earworm signatures are present and correct. Especially strong are SOS Emergency, All We Need, Open Your Eyes, Gimme A Kiss and Unbreakable – stadium pleasers in the grand Leppard tradition.

Diamond Dogs: Slap Bang Blue Rendezvous

Some might accuse Diamond Dogs of being locked in an eternal 1973, endlessly recycling the riffs of Mott , the Faces, T.Rex and Slade . However, their unshakeable spirit and dedication to their craft brooks no argument. As Sören ‘Sulo’ Karlsson growls on Rock It & Roll It : ‘ I know that we’re a hopeless dying breed/In the end you might find out there’s everything you need .’ Slap Bang Blue Rendezvous is an album for full-time dreamers everywhere.

Dorothy: Gifts From The Holy Ghost

Starting strong, Beautiful Life and Rest In Peace are powerful watersheds. The former through its soaring, anthemic chorus, while the latter is a darker personification of addiction, yet remains ambiguous enough to be the world’s most cathartic send-off to a hellish ex (‘ No one’s laying roses on your bones ’). Dorothy’s place in the echelons of rock is secured with an ode to resilience, rooted in the deepest strength and bookended by triumph.

Eddie Vedder: Earthling

Vedder’s third solo album proper is no less surprising, but for entirely different reasons. Where Ukulele Songs seemed designed to keep the singer’s A-list fame at arm’s length, Earthling finds him fully leaning into it. This is a mainstream rock record by a man who has spent a career signalling his discomfort with being a mainstream rock star, a set of songs that willingly embrace the middle ground. The list of guest appearances alone reads like a Prince’s Trust Charity gig: Elton John, Stevie Wonder and Ringo Starr all chip in

Eric Gales: Crown

His charismatic vocals channel heartfelt musings on racism and sobriety, over well-crafted songs in varied hues of blue. His masterful combination of feel and technique reaches frequent peaks, with rousing, Jimi Hendrix -inspired rocker Death Of Me and slow burner I Found Her showcasing his fluid, emotive playing at its best.

Fantastic Negrito: White Jesus Black Problems

On a purely musical level, it’s all over the place in the best possible sense, from the opening clatter of Venomous Dogma , which twists and turns like Prince covering Muse , to the closing Virginia Soil with its ‘ freedom will come ’ mantra. They Go Low , the possible standout, begins with cascading piano, before banks of massed vocals kick in on the way to an irresistibly catchy chorus, while the unfortunately titled (to those who remember Frank Spencer), but super-tight Oh Betty is built around an distinctly Doorsian keyboards squall.

FM: Thirteen

With more hooks than seems strictly fair, up-tempo numbers like Shaking The Tree and the euphoric Turn This Car Around are all charm and elegant impact, while the shuffling pop-rock of Be Lucky and wistful ballad Long Road Home are as good as anything these enduring legends have written. Still the best, then.

Ghost: Impera

With Impera , Ghost have gone several steps further, serving up the greatest arena rock album since the invention of the permed mullet/slashed denim jacket combo. The glorious, arms-in-the-air approach of its predecessor is ramped up a hundredfold here. Every chorus is bigger, every backing vocal is stacked to the heavens, every booming drumbeat makes Def Leppard ’s Pour Some Sugar On Me sound like a pensioner absent-mindedly tapping on a pile of wet bog paper with an out-of-date sausage roll.

Halestorm: Back From The Dead

Those eternal hard-rock standbys of good and evil, sin and salvation, Heaven and Hell are recurring motifs. Already familiar as a standalone single from last year, the title track is a prime example: a booming, diabolical, flame-grilled beast of a tune. The mighty, goth-tinged Wicked Ways and the pummelling, glam-infused My Redemption play on similar angel/devil imagery, both sounding majestically huge. The Steeple crystallises all this quasi-religious imagery into a fiery church ‘ where God and the Devil call home ’.

The Hellacopters: Eyes Of Oblivion

Any fears that a 15-year absence between Eyes Of Oblivion and their previous album may have blunted The Hellacopters’ sonic blade are quickly dispelled by the opening wall of sound that has two guitars feeding back in harmony before ushering in the slashing chords of Reap A Hurricane via an obligatory string scrape. And what quickly becomes apparent is that The Hellacopters have never sounded as full and fizzing as they do here.

Jack White: Fear Of The Dawn

Unlike Jack White 's early work with the White Stripes , Fear Of The Dawn sounds like the work of a studio boffin rather than a wannabe garage rocker, with effects screeching and guitar sounds processed to well beyond their natural limits. What hasn't changed is the simple power of White's songs, and the unfettered commitment with which they're performed. This album is thrill-a-minute, and packed full of excitement.

Joe Satriani: The Elephants Of Mars

Joe Satriani has been making his ‘strange, beautiful’ instrumental music for nearly four decades now, and his niche yet sizeable audience is in for a treat with The Elephants Of Mars , his nineteenth album. His strongest album since 1998’s Crystal Planet , The Elephants of Mars is 14 compelling tracks with Satch totally in the zone – his playing is at its most beautiful, experimental and fiery, with tones other guitarists would give an index finger for.

Kris Barras Band: Death Valley Paradise

Former cage fighter and now hard rock singer/guitarist Kris Barras hasn’t changed his stance much since swapping the ring for the stage, and musically there’s plenty of belligerence and fist pumping going on. But he’s getting better at it. After launching the album with two heavyweight tracks, they hit the anthemic single My Parade , which is an unequivocal statement of intent. Other standout tracks include the haunting Wake Me When It’s Over and the final Chaos that deals with some of Barras’s own struggles.

Magnum: The Monster Roars

Magnum have been notably consistent with their output over the past two decades, releasing one album every two years since 2012, and this one feels like their strongest in a while. The first half delivers one tuneful stormer after another, with the opening title track, Remember (which includes one of the biggest earworms, come the chorus), All You Believe In and lead single I Won’t Let You Down all perfect examples of elder statesmen showing off their craft.

Michael Monroe: I Live Too Fast To Die Young

Opener Murder The Summer Of Love kicks things off with a riff as good as any Ron Asheton ever wrote, while Young Drunks & Old Alcoholics, All Fighter, Pagan Prayer and the title track – which features Guns N’ Roses man Slash on guitar – are similarly feisty, careering along at 100mph without regard for the health or safety of anyone involved. The pace slows for the somewhat gothic Derelict Palace and the lovely piano ballad Antisocialite .

Neil Young & Crazy Horse: Barn

Recorded, as its title subtly hints, in a converted barn in Colorado, Barn is a collection of songs that sometimes sound like Crazy Horse at their most juggernautical, sometimes like the yearning country of his 1992 album Harvest Moon , and sometimes just like a group of ageing friends doing what they do best: making music as organically as anyone can with electric instruments.

Nova Twins: Supernova

Around their 2020 debut album Who Are The Girls? the duo’s hyper-charged clash of modernist metal, rap, industrial rock and snaking R&B drew comparisons to Enter Shikari and The Prodigy , and this second album brings the heft and enormity to make them serious contenders. Forthright of attitude on the BLM-inspired Cleopatra , the riot-for-recognition Antagonist and Fire & Ice (‘ I wanna strut, I wanna scream, I wanna fuck, I wanna fight, I wanna bite ’, bawls Amy Love), they now have the sonic goods to match, with unique twists.

Porcupine Tree: Closure/Continuation

Who knows whether this is a sign of more new albums to come. The band themselves almost certainly haven’t worked that out yet. But as a return, and as a work in its own right, Closure/Continuation is an elegant and accomplished treasure from experts in their field. Which is exactly what the Porcupine Tree fans have been holding out hope for during all these years, and then some.

Rammstein: Zeit

Sonically speaking, Zeit could only be the work of one band; Rammstein have the strongest, most distinct identity of any metal artist. All of the touch points of their sound are present and correct, from the grinding guitars to the low vocals. But although they haven’t fucked with the formula, they’ve at least roughed it up a bit.

Red Hot Chili Peppers: Unlimited Love

“We yearn to shine a light in the world, to uplift, connect and bring people together,” said the Red Hot Chili Peppers in a collective statement heralding their latest album. And, while the 17 songs of Unlimited Love do not always quite live up to the incandescence of their mission statement, there is nonetheless an undercurrent of playfulness and joy at the emergence from pandemic and the reuniting old buddies back jamming in the same room.

Robin Trower: No More Worlds To Conquer

For all his Procol Harum success, his startling mid-70s run of four consecutive US solo gold albums and his still-Stakhanovite productivity (he’s well into double figures for 21st-century albums), Robin Trower often slips under everyone’s radar. No More Worlds To Conquer is a reminder of what he’s about. Cheeky title notwithstanding, these 11 stately, languid tracks move like musical galleons.

Saxon: Carpe Diem

Sure, there’s predictability here. You can gaze at the album’s track titles and feel confident that Dambusters and Living On The Limit will be fast, while The Pilgrimage and Lady In Gray will be panoramic epics. But as was the case with Motorhead , there’s genuine pleasure to be had in knowing what to expect from salty sea dogs like these. And besides, in a world that feels increasingly unstable, it might have been too much to bear if Saxon had suddenly gone emo.

Scarlet Rebels: See Through Blue

Welsh firebrands Scarlet Rebels are only too happy to launch barbed lyrical attacks on the authors of austerity and the revellers of sleaze and corruption, while their musical template is the sound of melodic classic rock. The boogie is strong in album opener I’m Alive and their ethics and integrity are firmly in place on These Days , an anthem of optimism and hope.

Scorpions: Rock Believer

The formula remains gleefully intact: galloping guitars and deft choruses – or, as Klaus Meine encapsulates ungrammatically in Gas In The Tank : ‘ louder, play it hard ’. Meine’s vocals, as powerful as they were when he’d rock you like a hurricane, have retained their emotional undertow, Jabs’s guitar playing still sizzles, most heroically on the terrific Shoot For Your Heart , and the engine room could still power a small town.

The Sheepdogs: Outta Sight

The Sheepdogs’ first full-length album since 2018’s Changing Colours sees the chooglin’ Canadian rockers doggedly determined to shake off the isolation blues. Forced to record without much studio frippery, the Currie brothers go to all-purpose mid-70s jams to keep spirits high while off the road. As such it’s an undemanding record, formed from a wish to create a good-time vibe in a vacuum.

Slash feat. Myles Kennedy ATC: 4

Everything on 4 is deeper, looser and grittier. River Is Rising sets a heavy, menacing vibe with an accelerated lead guitar bridge straight out of the Paradise City playbook. Whatever Gets You By has the rumbling bass and big, Bonham-y drums of Rival Sons’ Electric Man , while Spirit Love flits between electric sitar twangs and grungy, Alice In Chains verses

Stereophonics: Oochya!

No one expects Stereophonics to reinvent the rock’n’roll wheel, but they lovingly half-inch a few in some style. Running Around My Brain channels the classic AC/DC rhythm section sound, complete with Angus Young-style guitar solo, then on the anthemic trad-rock of Made A Mess Of Me they show they can ape Bryan Adams just as skilfully. For the most part, the record showcases a band still looking forward to the next challenge.

Tedeschi Trucks Band: I Am The Moon: I. Crescent

Tedeschi Trucks Band's I Am The Moon project sees four albums released over four successive months, and if the first is anything to go by, we're in for a treat. I Am The Moon: Crescent is sublime, with five tracks that walk a delicate line between the band's jam-band origins and their increasingly exalted songwriting. Highlights include the absolutely gorgeous Here My Dear , and the twelve-minute Pasaquan, which allows the band to stretch out in often breathtaking fashion.

Thunder: Dopamine

It’s an awful lot to absorb in one go, but repeated listening highlights the impressive songwriting chops on display, and at this stage in their career the band can afford to indulge themselves and stretch the boundaries of what a Thunder album can offer. Ironically, these are all the right noises too, just a bit different. Ultimately, though, the question is, where do Thunder go with the next one?

Volbeat: Servant Of The Mind

The whole album shines and flows with a real sense of purpose, and you know that not only did they have fun putting this all together, but also they achieved it with the attention to detail that marks it out as a firm step forward for the band. Like others, Volbeat have used the recent global travails to reset their musical clock. The result is not only their best album in a while, but also one that opens up an exciting future.

Von Hertzen Brothers: Red Alert In The Blue Forest

Big themes demand a majestic, ambitious backdrop and the Von Hertzens don’t disappoint, embracing a wealth of instrumentation alongside the Finnish folklore and icy, beautiful countryside of their childhood. There are also flavours of frontman Mikko’s years in India, a serving of Anathema-style electronics, and the grandeur of the Pink Floyd records in the brothers’ bloodstream. There are heavy moments, tender moments, haunting moments – often all within quick succession. And it’s stunning.

