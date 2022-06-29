ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

GOP Rep. Palazzo ousted in Mississippi runoff

By Julia Manchester
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell was projected to have unseated incumbent Rep. Steven Palazzo (R) in the GOP primary runoff for Mississippi’s 4th Congressional District on Tuesday.

The Associated Press called the race at 9:55 p.m. EDT.

During the primary earlier this month, a total of six Republicans lined up to challenge Palazzo after he faced an ethics controversy last year.

An ethics watchdog group found last year there was “substantial” evidence the Mississippi congressman had misused campaign funds to improve a riverfront home before a sale and unethically used his office to help his brother reenlist in the Navy.

Palazzo is a military veteran who first won election to represent Mississippi’s 4th District in 2010.

MSNBC

Trump criminal charges? Majority of Americans say he should be indicted and not just Democrats

After evidence presented by the Jan. 6 committee during its public hearings showed Donald Trump knew he lost the election and still tried to steal it, nearly 60 percent of Americans believe Trump should be criminally charged, according to an ABC News/Ipsos poll. In a major shift, the number of Republicans who think Trump is criminally liable has roughly doubled from April to June. Now, Trump is saying Kevin McCarthy was “foolish” to largely cancel the GOP out of the hearings. MSNBC’s Ari Melber is joined by former Watergate prosecutor Jill Wine-Banks to discuss the evidence against Trump.June 20, 2022.
POTUS
