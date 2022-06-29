GOP Rep. Palazzo ousted in Mississippi runoff

Tweet

Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell was projected to have unseated incumbent Rep. Steven Palazzo (R) in the GOP primary runoff for Mississippi’s 4th Congressional District on Tuesday.

The Associated Press called the race at 9:55 p.m. EDT.

During the primary earlier this month, a total of six Republicans lined up to challenge Palazzo after he faced an ethics controversy last year.

An ethics watchdog group found last year there was “substantial” evidence the Mississippi congressman had misused campaign funds to improve a riverfront home before a sale and unethically used his office to help his brother reenlist in the Navy.

Palazzo is a military veteran who first won election to represent Mississippi’s 4th District in 2010.